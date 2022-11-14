Submit Release
23-Year-Old Male Suffers Gunshot Wound While Target Shooting

Conservation Officer Sergeant Glen Lucas
Conservation Officer Austin Valladares
November 13, 2022

Shelburne, NH – On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 10:18 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified by NH State Police Troop F Dispatch of a male subject who had inadvertently shot himself in the leg. A Conservation Officer from NH Fish and Game along with Gorham EMS, Gorham Police, and NH State Police responded to the scene. Additional information was provided to responding officers that the 23-year-old male was target shooting and had inadvertently shot himself in the leg while manipulating the pistol in his jacket pocket.

After further investigation it was determined that Tristan Byrd was target shooting with his father and other family members in a sandpit off Larry Brook Road in Shelburne when he was manipulating the pistol in his jacket pocket causing it to go off. The round went through his pocket and through a lower extremity. Byrd’s father called 911 and met with Gorham EMS at a nearby location.

Byrd suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury and was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital where he was treated for his injury.

