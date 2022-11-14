In the UNESCO patrimony: the unique craft of carpet weaving in Romania and Moldavian Republic
The unique craft of carpet weavingBUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To recognize its unicity and cultural significance and to preserve the traditional production techniques, the craft of weaving traditional carpets, one of the oldest Romanian artistic crafts, was included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (UNESCO), on December 1, 2016, according to https://ich.unesco.org.
This tradition is unfortunately almost estinguished and only few women continue to weave rugs, so it is in our duty to protect it and transfer it to the next generation.
This craft, spread throughout the territory of Romania, as well as that of the Republic of Moldova, has an important role in social communication, affirmation and promotion of cultural identity. Under various names and rich in designs and colours, these beautiful carpets were traditonally used to cover the walls, for esthetic and warming role, the thinner ones to cover the beds and benches, and lately they started to be used to cover the floors, in the guests’ rooms mainly.
“In the past, wall carpets produced by weavers in communities of Romania and the Republic of Moldova were used not only as decorative features and sources of insulation but also as part of a bride’s dowry. A variety of techniques were needed to produce the pieces with impressive motifs. Certain patterns also indicated where the weaver was from. The carpets had additional roles in community practices, such as at funerals where they symbolized a passage for the soul to the hereafter. They were also displayed at international exhibitions as markers of national identity. These days, wall carpets are mainly appreciated as works of art for public and private spaces and exhibited at city festivals and ceremonies. Techniques have changed from vertical or horizontal looms practised in some parts, to tight picking (thread by thread) and other forms with weavers now able to work from home. In villages, girls learn the art form from their mother or grandmother, while in cities craft centers, associations and colleges, as well as museums provide classes. Viewed as an expression of creativity and identity marker, wall carpet craftsmanship is also considered as a tool to unite groups in society of different ages and socioeconomic backgrounds.” the UNESCO official website said.
The craft of weaving carpets is practiced both within the peasant household and in specialized workshops organized in the Orthodox nunneries (Agapia and Tismana among the most famous) and in specialized family associations. The traditional production techniques are very well represented in households from Maramureş county, the north and center of the historical province of Moldova, but also in Prahova and Buzău counties, as well as in Oltenia, well known for the magnificent floral Oltenian kilims.
Read more about Romanian and Moldavian carpets in UNESCO patrimony on https://www.madewithloveromania.com/
