Mammoth Biosciences Named in BioSpace's 2023 Best Places to Work

Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., a biotech company harnessing next-generation CRISPR technology to cure and detect disease, today announced its recognition as a BioSpace 2023 Best Place to Work in the small employer category, a testament to the company's continuous commitment to its employees, culture, and mission.

The Best Places to Work list comprises 60 U.S. companies that have been recognized by BioSpace as the most sought after in the life sciences industry. The list demonstrates an organization's desirability in the recruitment marketplace based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life science community members. BioSpace considers each company's merits with particular emphasis on culture, career growth, development opportunities, leadership, and innovation.

"This honor reminds us of the importance to uphold a culture that fosters workplace fulfillment, alongside our mission to serve patients through our CRISPR technology," said Trevor Martin, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth Biosciences. "Our progress toward delivering on the promise of CRISPR and transforming patient lives reflects the incalculable, collective contributions from our immensely talented team."

Utilizing its proprietary protein discovery, development, and engineering engine, Mammoth's team of scientists and engineers continue to build an expansive, next-generation CRISPR technology portfolio by harnessing an array of novel CRISPR systems for uses in therapeutics, diagnostic, and beyond. Notably, the company spearheaded the development of ultracompact CRISPR systems, including the Cas14 and CasΦ families, which help enable the full potential of in vivo therapeutic genome editing to provide patients with permanent genetic cures. Mammoth is also a pioneer in diagnostic applications of CRISPR, enabling decentralized disease detection through the company's DETECTRⓇ platform.

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open from May to June 2022. Voting was conducted from August to September 2022. Best Places to Work includes responses from over 2,000 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

BioSpace is the digital hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities, and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com

Mammoth Biosciences is harnessing the diversity of life to power the next generation of CRISPR products. Through the discovery and engineering of novel CRISPR systems, the company is enabling the full potential of its platform to read and write the code of life. Mammoth aims to develop permanent genetic cures through best-in-class in vivo and ex vivo therapies, and to democratize disease detection with on-demand diagnostics. By leveraging its internal research and development, and exclusive licensing to Cas12, Cas13, Cas14, and Casɸ enzymes, Mammoth can provide enhanced diagnostics and genome editing for life science research, healthcare, agriculture, biodefense and more. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Mammoth Biosciences was co-founded by CRISPR pioneer and Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, along with Trevor Martin, Janice Chen and Lucas Harrington. The firm is backed by top institutional investors including Redmile Group, Foresite Capital, Senator Investment Group, Sixth Street, Decheng, Mayfield, NFX and 8VC.

