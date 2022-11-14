Good Vibe Squad Named to Inc. Magazine's Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Good Vibe Squad, a leading marketing and e-learning company for mortgage professionals, announced that it has been named as an awardee on Inc. Magazine's inaugural Power Partner Awards.

Receiving the Inc. Power Partner honor validates Good Vibe Squad's continual efforts to provide mortgage professionals with a leading marketing and business growth solution that makes it easier and more profitable to grow a mortgage business. All winning 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping business leaders navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support professionals across various facets of the business, including marketing and advertising, education, software, financial services, and real estate.

"We are honored at Good Vibe Squad to be recognized by Inc magazine as a power partner and for the continued trust our clients place in us. We will continue our mission of helping improve local communities by empowering loan originators to take control of their lives." – McBilly Sy, Good Vibe Squad CEO

"Our commitment and passion to not only help mortgage professionals grow their bottom line but also achieve freedom and make an impact in their local communities is integral to our continued growth as a company." – Preston Schmidli, Good Vibe Squad CEO

Good Vibe Squad is a marketing and e-learning company that helps fuel growth for mortgage loan originators. Through their advanced software technology, lead generation system and mentorship training, they help loan officers predictively grow their mortgage business and build referral partners.

As a growth partner for mortgage professionals, Good Vibe Squad has helped clients close over $2 billion dollars in loan transactions through their proprietary system. Good Vibe Squad actively manages over $2 million dollars annually in advertising for their clients.

Inc. partnered with leading global social intelligence platform Meltwater and evaluated companies on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available at https://www.inc.com/magazine

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Good Vibe Squad

Good Vibe Squad is a leading marketing and e-learning company that helps fuel growth for mortgage loan originators. Through their advanced software technology, lead generation system and hands-on coaching & training programs, they help mortgage loan officers consistently grow their mortgage business, achieve freedom, and build referral partners. As a growth partner for mortgage professionals, Good Vibe Squad has helped clients close over $2 billion dollars in loan transactions through their proprietary system. For more information, visit www.goodvibesquad.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005182/en/