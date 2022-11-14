GenieMD and Lifestyle Health Rx Partner to bring virtual care services to the largest retirement community-The Villages®
Reducing friction, meeting the patient where they are at, reducing costs and maximizing the overall experience.
Living an active lifestyle in your retirement years is maximized by your health and wellness.”THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, Inc (“GenieMD”), a provider of a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, mobile-first, virtual care platform and Lifestyle Health RX (“Lifestyle”), an integrative health and wellness solution provider targeting the 55+ community, have announced a partnership that leverages GenieMD’s easy to use award winning virtual care platform to increase access to care to the active residents of the largest retirement community in the US – all in the comfort of their home.
“Technology can be easy to use and retired individuals will adapt if it has value.” said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer at GenieMD, “Coupling technology, lab services in the home, delivering their prescription to their front door and allowing them virtual access to a provider network as well as consolidating their health record via their smart devices enhances patient engagement and the opportunity to live a healthy lifestyle.
Lifestyle Health Rx and GenieMD connects a Villager to a series of health and wellness services in the comfort of their home or wherever they may be. These services increase patient engagement while living a very active lifestyle in The Villages®.
"Living an active lifestyle in your retirement years is maximized by your health and wellness.” said Douglas Colson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Lifestyle Health Rx. “GenieMD’s leading user-friendly virtual care platform and services allows a Villager quick, convenient and affordable access to care and maximizes their opportunity to capture day-to-day vitals that can be securely shared with their remote family members and care team.''
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, California, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of virtual care platform and servicers. GenieMD provides a complete end-to-end, modular, scalable and customizable virtual care platform, inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring(RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) coupled with clinical services via GenieMD Medical Group. GenieMD collaborates with their client partners to extend care from the providers brick-n-mortar presence to anywhere with a specific focus on moving the patient along the awareness to wellness continuum. GenieMD was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Technology Innovation Leader across the North America Virtual Care Industry. For more information visit www.genieMD.com or contact at bizdev@genieMD.com.
About Lifestyle Health Rx
Based in The Villages®, FL. Lifestyle Health Rx is committed to the whole picture of human health and wellness for the 55+ community. Our integrative health and wellness solutions are pioneering healthcare and wellness for a new generation of people. Our mission is simple, educate and deploy a feature rich eco-system of products and services that simply enhance our customers lifestyle and general wellbeing. We achieve this through science, technology, and award-winning partners. Lifestyle Health Rx is the future of connected healthcare and wellness while putting great care within everyone’s reach. For more information, visit www.lifestylehealthrx.com or contact sales@lifestylehealthrx.com
