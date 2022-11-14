The Queen of Gay Street Named Editor's Pick in Publishers Weekly, Awarded Kirkus Star

A new memoir about queer dating and relationships in New York City receives rave reviews.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) November 14, 2022

In New York, the party never stops and love's always just around the corner. At least, that's what queer journalist Esther Mollica told herself when she quit her job during the 2008 recession and moved three thousand miles away to become New York City's first blogger on lesbian dating. Her hometown brought her nothing but heartache, and none more devastating than learning that the love of her life was secretly married to a man. On the other hand, New York, with its brazen, sadistic wiles, promised something more than just another walk of shame. What it really delivered was the woman who became Esther's hardest subject to write about: her editor.

Kirkus gave Mollica a starred review and said "Mollica's reminiscences are both a celebration of the promise of New York to a young woman hungry for connection and a plangent account of the pitfalls of bad relationships and isolation....The result is an exhilarating ride on Gotham's emotional roller coaster. An entertaining, often poignant portrait of New York romance blending humor with heartache." Read the full review HERE.

Publishers Weekly named The Queen of Gay Street an Editor's Pick, dubbing it a "Raunchy, fun, tell-all love letter to New York City and finding one's place in it…A hilarious, irresistible account of a lesbian writing and dating in ‘00s New York." Read the full review HERE.

"One of the most candid books I have ever read, Esther Mollica's The Queen of Gay Street is a breath of fresh air when it comes to personal storytelling. I absolutely loved this book from cover to cover, and I found myself imagining each of Esther's encounters along the way. The author's strength bleeds through on every page of the book, even in times of hardship." says Kristi Elizabeth, Manhattan Book Review. The full review can be read HERE.

"The Queen of Gay Street is an absolute delight for anyone who's ever dreamed of running away to the big city to reinvent themselves. Esther Mollica's writing style is tantalizingly descriptive, brilliantly bold, and unapologetically Lesbian." - Beatrice Toothman for Seattle Book Review. The full review can be read HERE.

Purchase Queen of Gay Street HERE. Read the Publishers Weekly interview with Esther HERE.

Esther Mollica has written for Wired, GO, Bust, Curve, Autostraddle, Nonchalant and The Bay Area Reporter. Her short romantic comedy, Never the Bride, was featured as one of four films by up-and-coming women of color in San Francisco's Frameline Film Festival, 2010. In 2011 she was named, New York's Most Eligible Lesbian Bachelorette by Time Out New York, which ironically almost scared off her wife. Instagram

The Kirkus Star is a symbol of exceptional merit, only between 2-10% of annually submitted manuscripts to Kirkus Reviews may receive one. Publishers Weekly, an industry standard and one of the most respected resources for the publishing industry, is often referred to as "the bible of the book business" and just celebrated its 150th anniversary.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/11/prweb19018133.htm