25m Health Marks One Year of Fueling Innovations that are Shaping the Future of Healthcare

25m Health today announced that it launched six companies and invested in five more in its first year of operation. The Nashville-based healthtech incubator was formed in November 2021 by a joint venture between Lifepoint Health®, 25madison and Apollo Global Management APO. Its growing portfolio of innovative startups all target solutions aimed at improving access to high quality care, enhancing the delivery of care across the healthcare continuum, and advancing value-based care.

"We founded 25m Health because we believed that, in partnership with Lifepoint, we could build new companies with innovative solutions to complex healthcare problems," said Steven Price, co-founder and chief executive officer of 25madison. "Our initial vision has come to life in more ways than we could have imagined. We have been able to pilot new technologies in diverse settings of care and test and refine new solutions with frontline providers. We are proud of the progress we have made in this first year and excited for opportunities ahead including continuing to scale the companies we've built to other health systems."

Through a combination of investment and incubation strategies, 25m Health has launched six new companies and invested in five others since its founding, including:

Eon – Navigation software powered by natural language processing that is focused on unlocking radiology reports.

Keragon – An automation platform for healthcare that helps companies build enterprise-ready integrations and workflows via a no code platform.

Kouper Health – A discharge case management software for hospitals that facilitates transitional care management and enables value-based bundles.

Midi – A virtual care clinic for women ages 40 and older, created by specialists in perimenopause and menopause.

Operait – An operating room scheduling software powered by artificial intelligence.

Swap Health – A software that makes weight loss and healthier living easy with simple, scientifically-proven behavior changes.

Thrive Mobile – The world's first mobile provider that makes healthcare easier and more affordable.

Several stealth startup companies that are developing solutions to reduce nurse turnover and burnout; create a virtual hospital at home option for high acuity cardiac patients; and improve behavioral health for seniors.

25m Health-backed companies are active in numerous hospitals and communities across the Lifepoint system, serving tens of thousands of patients.

"25m Health is a key pillar of our Lifepoint Forward innovation strategy, and the last year has shown us how we can advance innovations to improve healthcare quality, access and patient outcomes while lowering costs both within Lifepoint's communities and beyond," said David Dill, chairman and chief executive officer of Lifepoint Health. "The solutions being developed by 25m Health companies are addressing the needs of key patient populations and helping to relieve significant pain points in healthcare. We are excited about the opportunities we see to grow our current portfolio companies and invest in and grow new companies, and we look forward to accelerating this work in the months and years to come."

25m Health established a Nashville-based leadership team this year with Chris Poole as head of studio, Haley Eberly McDonald as head of product and Ryan Macy as head of engineering. They are supported by a New York-based team including Merrill Anovick, Rebekah Foster and Theo Lee. 25m Health also expanded its council of senior advisors with the addition of healthcare industry veteran Marcus Osborne to a bench that already included the following:

Chris Altchek: Founder & CEO, Cadence

Tara Bishop MD, MPH, FACP: Founder & General Partner, Black Opal Ventures

John Chadwick: Partner, Claritas Capital

Sahil Choudhry: Co-Founder, Stealth-mode Startup; Former Managing Director, Cigna Ventures

Chris Sakalosky: Managing Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Google Cloud

Dawn Whaley: President & Chief Marketing Officer, Sharecare

Zach Zaro: Former CTO, Maven Clinic; Former CTO, quip

"Healthcare is a very complex industry with multifaceted challenges and diverse stakeholders," said Jessica Beegle, senior vice president and chief innovation officer of Lifepoint Health. "Achieving both scale and speed as an entrepreneur in this sector can be tricky – particularly when collaborating with provider organizations. We've challenged ourselves to become the ‘best first customer' for healthcare startups, by not only pairing entrepreneurs with subject matter experts from across our company to help refine their solutions to address the reality of healthcare on the ground, but also by creating a fast track to help them scale their solutions to support patients across our nationwide footprint."

25m Health has co-invested alongside healthtech venture investors including Integrity Growth Partners, Frist Cressey Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Afore Capital, SemperVirens Venture Capital, CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, and Shields Health Innovations.

A focus for the 25m Health team in 2023 will be scaling new companies and solutions across the country in partnership with other healthcare systems. Early traction with partner systems has been promising.

For more information about 25m Health, visit www.25mhealth.com or reach out to health@25madison.com.

About Lifepoint Health

Lifepoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of making communities healthier®, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 62 community hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 170 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. Through its innovation strategy, Lifepoint Forward, the company is developing meaningful solutions to enhance quality, increase access to care, and improve value across the Lifepoint footprint and communities across the country. For more information about the company, visit www.lifepointhealth.net.

About 25madison

25madison is a venture platform, co-incubating ideas alongside top entrepreneurs, investing in early-stage startups, and propelling brands into their next phase of growth. 25madison consists of the 25madison Studio, incubating and building companies, 25madison Ventures, investing in early-stage businesses, 25m Health, building and investing in healthtech, and 25m Create, transforming brands and positioning them for growth. Through branded experiences, a collaborative approach, and a deep skillset across all business needs, 25madison turns high-conviction ideas into big businesses. Find out more at 25madison.com.

