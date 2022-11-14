Global mmWave 5G Market Share Estimated to be Worth USD 7.51 Billion by 2030, at 14.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "mmWave 5G Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component; By Use Case (eMBB, FWA, mMTC, URLLC); By Application; By Bandwidth; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global mmWave 5G market share was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

What is mmWave 5G? What is Expected mmWave 5G Market Share?

mmWave 5G is a cellular technology that provides access to higher frequency radio bands ranging from 24GHz to 40GHz. mmWave 5G is now adopted by wireless ecosystems worldwide because it supports high capacity with ultrafast speeds. The technology is expected to be most appropriate in urban areas to handle the increasing capacity needs of users and their demand for more data. For instance, all leading carriers in the United States offer the complete range of 5G flagship millimeter-wave phones and 5G millimeter-wave services.

Some of the key benefits of mmWave 5G includes good coverage, easy scaling, enhanced capacity and connectivity, low latency, and high capacity. The demand for mmWave 5G market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and a surge in the growth of virtualization in the networking sector. Various advantages of mmWave technology, such as high bandwidth and secure transmission, are expected to fuel the market growth.

Request Sample Copy of "mmWave 5G Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mmwave-5g-market/request-for-sample

Our Free Sample Report Includes

Report introduction, overview, and in-depth industry analysis

Breakdown data by regions, type, players, and applications

Competitive landscape and leading competitor market shares

110+ pages research report

Offers chapter-wise instruction on request

Includes market presence across different geographies with share, size, and trends

Updated list of tables and figures

The report covers leading players with their business strategies

Factors and fact research methodology

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Airspan Networks

Alcan Systems

AMD

AT&T

Corning

Ericsson

Fastweb

Fujitsu

Huawei

JMA Wireless

Keysight Technologies

Mavenir

Movandi

Nokia

NTT Docomo

NXP Semiconductors

Pharrowtech

Pivotal Commware

Qualcomm

Rakuten Mobile

Renesas Electronics Coerporation

Samsung

Singtel

Sivers Semiconductors

Softbank

Verana Networks

Verizon Communications Inc

For Additional List of Players and Detail Information, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for high bandwidth-intensive applications favors the market growth

The rising shift from fiber-based wired communication to mmWave 5G due to its network performance is expected to create new opportunities in the mmWave 5G market for wireless broadband services, thus propelling the growth of the industry. A surge in a number of research & development activities in MMW technology, as well as growing demand for this technology in the telecommunications sector, is expected to accelerate the mmWave 5G industry expansion. The market is also booming due to the growing usage of smartphones across developed and developing nations, increasing requirements for cloud gaming, and increasing investment of service operators.

Moreover, high demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, and rising demand for high-bandwidth, high-speed internet across the telecom sector are factors boosting the mmWave 5G market size. Besides, mmWave technology has various applications, including the internet of things (IoT), such as VR/AR, high-quality video, real-time surveillance cameras, and live streaming, which is augmenting its demand. This is another factor accelerating the market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/16991

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Fastweb announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to commercialize mmWave 5G services in Italy using snapdragon X65 and X62, which will have access to residential and commercial customers.

Segmental Analysis

Hardware segment held the biggest share in 2021

On the component basis, the hardware segment witnessed the largest mmWave 5G market share in 2021 due to its lightweight and compact structure. The high demand for antennae and transceivers due to their properties, such as reduced interference, improved signal-to-interference-noise-ratio, and system performance, propels the market growth. Further, antennas are used in compact IoT devices due to their small size and larger bandwidth, which is anticipated to boost segment growth in the market.

Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) is likely to dominate the market

Based on the use case, the enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) is predicted to witness the largest market share attributing to the growing penetration of mmWave spectrum in the densest urban areas with developed nations and locations where large amount of is produced, such as transport hubs, urban environments, and event venues.

AR/VR is projected to generate a major CAGR over the foreseen period

On the basis of application mmWave 5G market segmentations, the AR/VR segment is estimated to dominate the market during the anticipated period. This is because AR/VR, when combined with mmWave 5G, offers improved end-to-end latency and user experience.

Telecom is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period

By end use, the telecom industry is anticipated to grow fastest throughout the projected period. This growth can be attributed to the high adoption of mmWave technology in smartphones and telecom infrastructure. In addition, escalating demand for high-speed data transfer from various commercial industries, such as IT offices, is anticipated to bolster segmental growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mmwave-5g-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

mmWave 5G Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 7.51 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 2.57 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.3% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Airspan Networks, Alcan Systems, AMD, AT&T, Corning, Ericsson, Fastweb, Fujitsu, Huawei, JMA Wireless, Keysight Technologies, Mavenir, Movandi, Nokia, NTT Docomo, NXP Semiconductors, Pharrowtech, Pivotal Commware, Qualcomm, Rakuten Mobile, Renesas Electronics Coerporation, Samsung, Singtel, Sivers Semiconductors, Softbank, Verana Networks, Verizon Communications Inc. Segments Covered By Component, By Use Case, By Application, By Bandwidth, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America will dominate the market with the fastest growth during the foreseen period

On a geographic basis, North America witnessed the largest revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the predicted period due to the rising adoption of millimeter wave technology by leading market players across the countries. Also, growing number of investments by many commercial and telecom industries in developing mmWave 5G technology it anticipated to accelerate the mmWave 5G market sales during the assessment period.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to be the second largest region because of rapid digitization and consumer transformation from LTE to 5g network. The incorporation of mmWave 5G with artificial intelligence and augmented reality delivers solutions in the healthcare sector, which is expected to drive market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Browse the Detail Report "mmWave 5G Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component; By Use Case (eMBB, FWA, mMTC, URLLC); By Application; By Bandwidth; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mmwave-5g-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the mmWave 5G market report based on component, use case, application, bandwidth, end-use, and region:

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Antennas and Transceiver Components



Communication and Networking Components



Frequency and Sources and Related Components



RF and Radio Components



Sensors and Controls



Power and Battery Components



Other Hardware

Solutions

Services

Professional Services



Consulting





Development and Integration





Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Use Case Outlook

By Application Outlook

Real-time Surveillance Cameras

AR/VR

Industry 4.0

Live Streaming

Transport Connectivity

Ultra-High-Definition Video

Other Applications

By Bandwidth Outlook

24ghz to 57ghz

57ghz to 95ghz

95ghz to 300ghz

By End-Use Outlook

Aerospace and Defense

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Automotive and Transportation

Public Safety

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Other

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Related Research Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research