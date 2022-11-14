South Coast Plaza Debuts 25 New and Redesigned Boutiques This Season With Luxury, Contemporary, and Watch Brands

The success story that is South Coast Plaza continues as 25 new and redesigned boutiques and restaurants have debuted this season. It is a transformative time at the international shopping and dining destination that attracts visitors with its unique collection of 250 stores and 30 restaurants that include coveted luxury and contemporary brands from around the world. South Coast Plaza stores and restaurants recently opened or coming soon include:

A second Louis Vuitton boutique focused on travel, watches, and men's fashion.

The first and only Gucci Valigeria Ephemeral Store in the U.S., South Coast Plaza's second Gucci boutique.

An expanded and completely redesigned Fendi boutique.

Luxury timepiece brands Breitling, Tudor and IWC Schaffhausen opened recently, while Roger Dubuis and Hublot will debut by the end of the year. South Coast Plaza is home to the largest collection of luxury timepiece and jewelry boutiques under one roof in North America.

Eyewear brand Gentle Monster opened an innovative new boutique.

A new location and design for Dior will soon debut.

Missoni and Alexander Wang will be opening boutiques in 2023. It will be the only Missoni in Southern California.

Anine Bing and Reformation will open the brands' first South Coast Plaza boutiques soon.

New boutiques for Coach, Weekend Max Mara, Hugo Boss, and John Varvatos.

Performance athletic shoe brand HOKA is opening its first Orange County store.

Restaurants coming to South Coast Plaza include the recently opened MIÀN Gourmet Sichuan Noodle, while Caló Kitchen + Tequila, Ramen Nagi, and Teatro Angelina will open in 2023.

South Coast Plaza continues to be a major patron of the arts, supporting the recently opened Orange County Museum of Art, which was built on land donated by South Coast Plaza.

ABOUT SOUTH COAST PLAZA

ABOUT SOUTH COAST PLAZA

