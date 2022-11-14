Harbour Women’s Health Announces Expansion to Provide Individualized OBGYN Care to Women on the Seacoast

The new location ensures quality healthcare for more women on the Seacoast and in surrounding areas

ROCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbour Women’s Health, an award-winning private women's healthcare practice, owned and operated by its female physician providers, announced today an expansion into Rochester, New Hampshire. They will be providing office-based and surgical care options at their new location. This expansion provides an opportunity to offer expanded, specialized healthcare to more women on the Seacoast of Maine and New Hampshire.

Harbour Women’s Health is locally owned by four female physicians: Emily Amarosa, MD, Saroj Fleming, MD, Heidi Keup, MD, and Caroline Scoones, MD. Through progressive and conventional medical care, Harbour Women’s Health provides unparalleled expertise in assisting women throughout each stage of life and provides high-quality, personalized healthcare. Harbour Women’s Health has been ranked Best of the Seacoast five years in a row and Best Maternity Hospital two years in a row.

According to a study by the American Medical Association, the number of private practices is declining in the U.S., with less than half of all patient care physicians working in private practice. In addition, the AMA found that only 34.3 percent of women held practice ownership positions. Harbour Women’s Health offers patients a unique opportunity to experience a locally-owned practice that is also 100 percent female-owned and operated.

“Providing women of all ages access to individualized care is incredibly important to our team. This expansion offers greater convenience to our patients who currently travel to our Portsmouth office, but this new location also gives us the opportunity to serve new patients who we look to establish lifelong relationships with,” said Dr. Emily Amarosa, Chief of Division of Maternal-Child and Chair of the Department of OB/GYN.

Harbour Women’s Health is holding a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:30 am EST, at the new Rochester location (21 Whitehall Rd., Suite 201 Rochester, NH 03867).

Patients can visit harbourwomenshealth.com to learn more, make an appointment, access forms, and sign in to the patient portal.

About Harbour Women’s Health

Harbour Women’s Health is an OB/GYN practice providing seacoast women with compassionate, experienced care throughout all stages of life. Our practice offers obstetric and gynecology physicians, a fellowship-trained Urogynecologist, North American Menopause Society (NAMS) certified practitioners, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners on staff to care for patients.