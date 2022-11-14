Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Growing Use of Cold Pain Therapy Among Middle-Aged Women Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Pain Therapy Market by Product (OTC (Gels, Creams, Patches, Wraps, Pads), Prescription (Motorized, Non-motorized)), Application (Musculoskeletal, Post-Op, Sports Injuries), Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, E-Pharmacy) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold pain therapy market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by growing incidence of arthritis and availability of cold pain products at affordable cost.

The OTC products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cold pain therapy market, by product, during the forecast period.

The cold pain therapy market is segmented into OTC products and prescription products based on product. In 2021, the OTC products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cold pain therapy market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the easy accessibility of OTC products in retail and online pharmacies.



E-pharmacies segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on the distribution channel, the cold pain therapy market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-pharmacies. In 2021, the e-pharmacies segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the easy accessibility of medications coupled with added discounts.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region cold pain therapy market.

The global cold pain therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of arthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cold Pain Therapy Market Overview

4.2 Cold Pain Therapy Market Share, by Product, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.3 Cold Pain Therapy Market Share, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 Cold Pain Therapy Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.5 Cold Pain Therapy Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Rising Emphasis on Exercise and Gym Activities

5.2.1.2 Growing Number of Hip and Knee Surgeries Across the Globe

5.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Bone Diseases and Trauma Injuries

5.2.1.4 Growing Need for Safer Pain Management Modalities as Opposed to Oral Drug Therapy

5.2.1.5 Clinical Evidence in Favor of Menthol-Based Topical Analgesics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Wide Use of Low-Priced Analgesic Pills for Immediate Pain Relief

5.2.2.2 Lack of Substantial Clinical Evidence and Reimbursement in Favor of Cold Pain Therapy

5.2.2.3 Health Hazards and Discomfort Associated with Cold Pain Therapy Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Analgesic Patches

5.2.3.2 Growing Use of Cold Pain Therapy Among Middle-Aged Women

5.2.3.3 Increasing Regulatory Barriers for Oral Pain Medications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Alternative Non-Drug/Device Pain Management Therapies

5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Cold Pain Therapy Market

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.13.1 Revenue Sources Are Shifting Toward Safer Pain Management Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.14 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.15 Case Studies

6 Cold Pain Therapy Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 OTC Products

6.2.1 OTC Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1.1 Gels, Ointments, and Creams

6.2.1.1.1 Gels, Ointments, and Creams Offer Effective Orthopedic Pain Management

6.2.1.2 Sprays and Foams

6.2.1.2.1 Procedural Benefits Offered by Sprays and Foams to Increase Their Adoption Among Sportspersons

6.2.1.3 Patches

6.2.1.3.1 Ability to Deliver Consistent Dosage of Drugs Over Topical Creams Resulting in the Greater Consumption of Cold Pain Patches

6.2.1.4 Roll-Ons

6.2.1.4.1 Inconsistent Drug Delivery and the Need for Repetitive Use on Skin Are Expected to Hamper the Adoption of Roll-Ons

6.2.2 OTC Medical Devices

6.2.2.1 Cold Packs

6.2.2.1.1 Cold Packs Are Among the Widely Used Cold Pain Therapy Medical Devices

6.2.2.2 Cooling Towels, Compresses, Wraps, and Pads

6.2.2.2.1 Growing Availability of Wraps and Cooling Pads to Aid the Growth of this Market Segment

6.3 Prescription Products

6.3.1 Motorized Devices

6.3.1.1 Preference for Motorized Devices is Increasing Among Patients

6.3.2 Non-Motorized Devices

6.3.2.1 Non-Motorized Devices Cost Lower as Compared to Motorized Devices

7 Cold Pain Therapy Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders

7.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

7.3 Post-Operative Therapy

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Orthopedic Surgical Procedures to Drive Segment Growth

7.4 Post-Trauma Therapy

7.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Trauma Injuries to Propel Segment Growth

7.5 Sports Injuries

7.5.1 Increasing Number of Sports Injuries to Drive Segment Growth

8 Cold Pain Therapy Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Retail Pharmacies Form the Largest Distribution Channel for Cold Pain Therapy Products

8.3 Hospital Pharmacies

8.3.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Segment Growth

8.4 E-Pharmacies

8.4.1 E-Pharmacies Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

9 Cold Pain Therapy Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Players in the Cold Pain Therapy Market

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.4.1 Cold Pain Therapy Market

10.4.2 Europe: Cold Pain Therapy Market Share of Players

10.4.3 Europe: List of Key Players (2021)

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.5.1 List of Evaluated Vendors

10.5.2 Stars

10.5.3 Emerging Leaders

10.5.4 Pervasive Players

10.5.5 Participants

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups/Smes (2021)

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7.1 Product and Regional Footprint Analysis

10.8 Competitive Scenario

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Beiersdorf Ag

11.1.2 Djo Global, Inc.

11.1.3 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

11.1.4 Ossur

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.6 Pfizer

11.1.7 Sanofi

11.1.8 Rohto Pharmaceutical

11.1.9 3M

11.1.10 Cardinal Health, Inc.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Breg, Inc.

11.2.2 Medline Industries, Inc.

11.2.3 Performance Health

11.2.4 Romsons Group of Industries

11.2.5 Unexo Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.6 Bird & Cronin LLC

11.2.7 Polar Products Inc.

11.2.8 Rapid Aid Corp.

11.2.9 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

11.2.10 Pic Solution

11.2.11 Bruder Healthcare Company

11.2.12 Brownmed Inc.

11.2.13 Medichill

11.2.14 Compass Health Brands

11.2.15 Thermotek, Inc.

12 Appendix

