Successful Trade Missions Bolster Saskatchewan's Economy and Position on World Stage

Saskatchewan's network of international trade and investment offices and recent missions have successfully bolstered Saskatchewan's economy and presence on the world stage.

Saskatchewan is on pace for a record year of exports. In the first eight months of 2022, merchandise exports in Saskatchewan increased by 44.3 per cent compared to 2021, which also surpasses pre-COVID total exports in 2019.

"Our province's success in growing exports illustrates the strength of Saskatchewan's presence in the global market," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan will continue showcasing our products and innovation to the world, and we will also continue attracting people and investment to ensure we have growth that works for everyone."

In addition to ongoing work and collaboration on new investment projects and commercial trade negotiations, some direct outcomes of Saskatchewan's international engagement include:

Germany based K+S Aktiengesellschaft announced intentions to double potash production at the Bethune Legacy Mine, adding 70 immediate new jobs with more to come as the expansion progresses.

Saskatchewan based Black Fox Distillery secured a deal in the United Kingdom to promote and sell its spirits.

Saskatchewan's Singapore office assisted NorQuin to identify buyers and secured a deal, resulting in the first shipment of Saskatchewan quinoa to the ASEAN region.

Four memorandums of understanding signed, including one with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy in the United Arab Emirates on advancing energy and resource development partnerships.

Successfully advocated for and coordinated the arrival of refugee Marefat School girls from Afghanistan and displaced Ukrainians through engagement with the United States Ambassador and Ukrainian Ambassador in Ottawa.

Our international presence also continues to attract significant interest from global partners to our province. The engagement led to a historic number of diplomatic and commercial delegations visiting our province. Over 50 delegations visited Saskatchewan this year to explore increased investment, trade, immigration and partnership opportunities.

Saskatchewan will continue to advance our international engagement strategy as part of our Growth Plan Targets and objectives to increase the value of exports by 50 per cent and grow the number of international markets to which Saskatchewan exports more than $1 billion. Saskatchewan has a total of eight international trade offices, with a ninth office announced in this fall's Throne Speech in Germany.

