Belco Community Credit Union CEO named to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions list

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, PA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belco Community Credit Union, President & CEO, Amey Sgrignoli has been selected by American Banker as one of its 2022 Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions.

"The inaugural Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions honoree list recognizes the women who are driving innovation and inclusion in this very unique segment of the financial services industry," says Daniel Wolfe, Content Director at American Banker. "These are proven mission-driven leaders who value their members, employees and positive workplace experiences as much as their business goals."

Nominations for the program were open to any women leaders who are primarily employed at a credit union. Applications were read by a selection committee of American Banker staff members and judged on qualities such as leadership, teamwork and personal initiative.

Amey tirelessly serves the credit union movement through her work at Belco and beyond. She serves on the board of the Credit Union National Association, as well as CrossState Credit Union Association serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Other professional board involvement includes Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC), Shippensburg University College of Business Advisory board and formerly the Community Depository Institution Advisory Committee (CDIAC) Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank, Philadelphia, Pa.

Sgrignoli’s leadership at Belco has led to tremendous growth in both membership and asset size. A sharp focus on technology and member service keeps Belco competitive with a strong dedication to employee development and education.

“Our mission is to help people better their lives. We unleashed every talent and resource we had during COVID and continue to put people first, profit second. Over the past year, we grew our asset size, continued to keep our employees safe, and kept our smallest businesses in business. We didn’t change our growth projections; rather, we believed more strongly in our mission: believing in every person, every dream, every time. That’s a challenge I happily embrace,” says Amey.

The full list and profiles for each honoree can be found here.

For more information about Belco, please visit www.belco.org

About Belco Community Credit Union

Belco Community Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering checking, savings, loan, investment and small business products and services. Established in 1939 to serve employees of Bell Telephone Company in Harrisburg, PA, Belco became a community-chartered credit union in July 2005, opening membership to businesses and individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Belco currently has 73,000 members and $891 million in assets, 15 branches, numerous ATM locations, and 24-hour account access through mobile, online and telephone banking. For more information, visit www.belco.org or call (800) 642-4482.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

