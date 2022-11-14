Infinidat Recognized as a CRN 2022 Tech Innovator Award Winner for Cyber Resilience and High-Performance Enterprise Storage

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Infinidat as a winner in the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Infinidat is being recognized for its InfiniSafe® solution as the top choice in the Data Protection Software category. CRN also honored the InfiniBox™ SSA II as a leading finalist in the Storage-Enterprise category.



“CRN’s recognition of our InfiniSafe solution and our InfiniBox SSA II demonstrates the critical importance of cyber storage resilience in the enterprise market and Infinidat’s technology leadership in modern data protection and high-speed, always-available storage, including the fastest all-flash storage array on the market today,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Ever since we launched both offerings earlier this year, InfiniSafe and the InfiniBox SSA II have captured the attention of CIOs, CISOs and other IT decision-makers to protect organizations more effectively against ransomware, malware, and other cyberattacks, while improving performance and lowering total cost of ownership of storage. This CRN Tech Innovator Award validates how cutting-edge our foundational cyber storage resilience technologies really are.”

The comprehensive cyber storage resilience capabilities of InfiniSafe technology improve the ability of an enterprise to combat and protect against ever-increasing cyberattacks and data breaches by uniquely combining immutable snapshots, logical air gapping, fenced/isolated networks, and virtually instantaneous data recovery into a single, high-performance platform. Infinidat has incorporated InfiniSafe’s state-of-the-art capabilities across its InfiniBox®, InfiniBox SSA II and InfiniGuard® platforms. Additionally, Infinidat provides InfiniSafe guaranteed cyber storage SLAs on the InfiniBox, InfiniBox SSA II, and InfiniGuard platforms. InfiniSafe is provided at no additional charge to channel partners and customers.

The InfiniBox SSA II stands as the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with unprecedented low latency, providing lower latency than any other comparable enterprise storage platform in the industry. Its unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency allow customers to not only have optimal application and workload performance, but also allow for substantial storage consolidation, dramatically transforming storage performance, increasing efficiency, and reducing total cost. The InfiniBox SSA II delivers the same 100% availability, white glove service, and lower total cost of ownership that define the industry acclaimed InfiniBox customer experience.

“Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solution providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We’re delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

This annual award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year’s winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria. These include key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

For more information about InfiniSafe, click here.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

