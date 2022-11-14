Whittier Street Health Center CEO Named to Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in State by the Women's Edge and Globe Magazine

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nine consecutive years, Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high-quality and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, has been named as head of one of the "Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts, 2022" by The Women's Edge (formerly The Commonwealth Institute) and the Globe Magazine.

The 22nd annual Top 100 rankings were announced at an Oct. 28 awards breakfast, and the list was published in the "Women & Power" issue of The Boston Globe Magazine on Oct. 30. The ranking of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts list is based on an algorithm that factors in revenue, as well as diversity, innovation, and customer benefits.

"The Women's Edge is recognized for championing women leaders to achieve professional and personal success," said Williams. "With so many contributions from women throughout the years and with women still making strides and being 'firsts' in history, it's important to honor these accomplishments. It's especially important for women and girls to learn about the great hurdles women have and continue to overcome, so they are empowered to attain their goals."

In addition to the Top 100 honor, Williams was featured in an article appearing in the Oct. 30th Boston Globe Magazine.

Williams was among 11 women leaders asked to share insights on cultivating diverse, dynamic teams in challenging times and is quoted as saying, "There are many management issues, politics, and relentless challenges that can make any leader pause and reflect. I always go back to the mission. It puts everything into perspective and re-energizes the reason why we do this work."

The Women's Edge is a nonprofit organization. Its membership includes CEOs, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, directors of nonprofits, independent professionals, and the rising generation of leaders who are committed to building successful businesses, organizations, and careers.

About Whittier Street Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community health care center with a mission of providing high-quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221.

Photo (left to right): Jackie Glenn, Melissa Leaston, Parnian Nasirahmad, Frederica Williams, Brenda Daley, Carolyn Reynolds, Christine Pajarillo of Whittier Street Health Center.









