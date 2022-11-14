The Yaletown Business Improvement Association Celebrates 10 Years of CandyTown with “The Best of CandyTown” Free Outdoor Holiday Festival

CandyTown is Set to Transform Yaletown Into an Exciting Winter Wonderland, Plus a New Incentive to Shop Local, The Yaletown Gift Passport

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2022 -- Today, The Yaletown Business Improvement Association (YBIA) announced its tenth annual CandyTown winter festival, Downtown Vancouver's only free outdoor winter market. Set to transform Yaletown into a winter wonderland once again, "The Best of CandyTown" will celebrate ten years of festive fun on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 and Sunday, December 4th, 2022, with holiday favourites and free attractions.



The Best of CandyTown will have the classic festive favourites locals and visitors have come to love, such as horse carriage rides, incredible live ice sculpting, and a holiday All I Want for Christmas gift market with local vendors. Live music and a Christmas photo booth add to the holiday spirit. Meant to encourage festival goers to support and shop local, CandyTown visitors will have the opportunity to purchase early holiday gifts from West of Woodward, Fine Finds Boutique, Strozzi’s Eyewear and The Cross Decor. Committed to supporting Vancouver-based charities, this year, the YBIA will be donating partial proceeds to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“The YBIA is thrilled to be celebrating the tenth anniversary of CandyTown with an incredible showcase highlighting the best activations from the past ten years, with an emphasis on giving back to the local community,” explains Annette O’Shea, Executive Director of the YBIA. “We can’t wait for Vancouverites and visitors alike to get into the holiday spirit and participate and enjoy exclusive gift offers with their very own The Yaletown Gift Passport , a fun and interactive new addition to CandyTown that supports local shops by encouraging and rewarding folks for shopping local.”

The perfect place to shop and support local retailers and vendors, The Best of CandyTown will allow visitors to access the Yaletown Gift Passport . The Yaletown Gift Passport is a free mobile pass which allows users to find the best holiday gift deals in the neighbourhood while engaging in an exciting scavenger-hunt-style shopping experience where users will receive a $10 gift card from a Yaletown restaurant and discount vouchers from Yaletown shops and boutiques when they “check-in” to five participating merchants. After checking into 20 of Yaletown’s participating businesses, users will be entered into a sweepstake to win a grand prize valued at $1,000.

For those 19+ looking for an aprés-shopping experience, CandyTown’s popular self-guided cocktail tour is set to return with incredible cocktails from some of Yaletown’s favourite bars and restaurants.

For more information on The Best of CandyTown and the Yaletown Business Improvement Association’s many initiatives, please visit - https://yaletowninfo.com/ .

Event Details -

What: The Best of CandyTown 2022

Where: Yaletown: Bill Curtis Square and Hamilton Plaza

When: Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 4th, 2022

12:00 p.m. PT - 5:00 p.m. PT

About Yaletown Business Improvement Association

The Yaletown BIA is an independent nonprofit association of commercial property owners and business tenants who joined together to promote and improve the economic vitality of the Yaletown neighbourhood. Today, the Yaletown BIA is an organization capable of handling top-tier international opportunities such as the 2010 Olympics, hosting well-healed travel writers from around the world and producing outstanding public events that attract thousands of shoppers and diners annually. For more information, please visit Yaletowninfo.com