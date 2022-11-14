Rapid Growth at NP Digital Magnetically Draws Industry Leading Marketing Expert David Hutchinson as VP of Marketplaces

Experienced Performance Marketer Diversifies Omnichannel Offering with Marketplace Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, diversifies its executive team with David Hutchinson as its Vice President of Marketplaces. In this role, the recognized retail media expert will focus on driving further integrations within the digital marketing mix as ecommerce and retailers increasingly open media channels.

Hutchinson brings his nearly 20 years of experiences in Paid Search, SEO, Retail, Marketplace and Affiliate marketing to develop a framework to integrate digital marketing channels with retailers as incremental and new opportunities for clients. This newly created role will seize emerging opportunities in marketplaces as companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Kroger and many others continue to open media and brand building channels both online and in-store. The marketplaces specialty will help clients pursue the opportunity to use retailers’ cookie-less data to engage with their consumers and additionally enhance their brands within retailer platforms using SEO, social and UX enhancements.

“We are thrilled to have David’s expertise diversify our senior leadership team to direct client demand and embrace new growth opportunities in this space,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “David’s proven track record of connecting brand performance across ecommerce, retailers, and marketplace channels will play a significant role in unlocking future areas of expansion for our clients.”

Hutchinson joins NP Digital with an extensive background of global retail media and marketplace leadership roles having worked for Covario, iProspect, Dentsu, and most recently at Molzi by Brainlabs as its SVP of Marketplaces.

“The growth of NP Digital and its commitment to comprehensive quality throughout has been nothing short of outstanding, with this latest expansion we recognize consumers do not shop and consume in a silo and to engage across the ecosystem under one agency will provide a seamless experience to our clients and their customers,” said Hutchinson.

NP Digital continues to make strides in adapting to new technologies and channels, diversifying performance marketing offerings and earning industry recognition such as the recent “Best Omnichannel Integration” award from Search Engine Land.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

