Two-Way Traffic Zones Ending on Interstate 29 Near Brookings

For Immediate Release:  Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Contact: Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, 605.692.6342 

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the two-way traffic zone currently in place on Interstate 29 near Brookings will come to an end by Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Traffic will return to utilizing both lanes northbound and southbound on I-29. 

Motorists are asked to be alert; as single lane closures may be used at times to wrap up construction activities for the season.

The contractor plans to use single lane closures on I-29 again next construction season, but does not intend to use two-way traffic zones for any remaining work on the project.

The prime contractor for the $15.3 million dollar project is Bowes Construction, Inc. of Brookings, SD. Construction of the bridge structure and all grading operations are scheduled to be completed in 2022, with the surfacing and final project completion scheduled for July 14, 2023.

For further information about the project, contact Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, at 605-692-6342 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/brookings-pcn-020v.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30 -

