MadNotes app - minimalistic, browser’s new tab text editor. Loved by devs and easy for everyone

welcome madnotes app MadNotes app to-do-list MadNotes app demo

The Department of Web has just released an initial version of its first browser extension for taking notes and storing content - The MadNotes.

What should the dev do if no existing app works for him? Complain? Meh. He should develop his own! We came up with a notepad that’s beautiful, fast, and always ready for use in a new browser tab.” — Founders Department of Web