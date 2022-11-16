MadNotes app - minimalistic, browser’s new tab text editor. Loved by devs and easy for everyone

Submit Release
What should the dev do if no existing app works for him? Complain? Meh. He should develop his own! We came up with a notepad that’s beautiful, fast, and always ready for use in a new browser tab.”
— Founders Department of Web
TORUN, POLAND, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Web has just released an initial version of its first browser extension - MadNotes. It's a simple tool for note-taking and storing content, links, and code snippets that want to have on hand.

🚀The free demo version includes features like a rich text editor, markdown support, and local saving.

MadNotes is located in the Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browser stores.
It's available on the web https://use.madnotes.app/.

Currently, the application is available in an initial version, which stays free forever.
It allows the creation of one note on one device and editing text on the fly with markdown support.
The planned development of the MadNotes app will include a paid PRO version, which, in addition to a notepad, will be a good planning&productivity tool.

🎯Planned features
-Note synchronization between multiple devices
-Unlimited docs
-Privacy Settings & Encryption
-Dark & Light Mode

The PRO version is planned for early next year.

