Logistics Robot Market Size to Surpass US$12 Bn by 2025 End, Projects Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critically growing need for improved supply chain efficiency remains a major factor boosting the significance of logistics robots. With industry seeking greater operational inefficiency, and visibility for stakeholders, demand for innovations like logistics robot is expected to rise high. While global logistics robot market attained the valuation of US$807.2 Mn in 2017, it is likely to reach over the revenue of US$12,739 Mn toward the end of 2025 as suggested by a newly published report of Fairfield Market Research. Between 2021 and 2025, the report projects promising double-digit growth for the market. With logistics industry witnessing transformation of modern supply chains eyeing streamlined operations, global logistics robot market will continue to be on an uptrend, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Logistics robot market is poised to demonstrate a staggering 23.7% CAGR during 2021 – 2025

During the period of projection, the market in Asia Pacific is all set to exhibit the fastest growth at around 26.2% CAGR

Automated guided vehicles remain dominant with over 42% market share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

By type of logistics robot, automated guided vehicle (AGV) systems have been the leading segment. These completely autonomous robots account for a sizeable market share of more than 42% and provide an ideal solution to automated jobs like moving and transporting items in production, warehousing, and at distribution centres without any manual intervention. While industry has been showcasing growing preference for AGV systems to achieve accurate tracking of shipped products, just-in-time raw material delivery, and electronic control of the assembled parts. Warehouses are more likely to employ new AGV systems for their extended capabilities of aiding in major jobs like storing, transport, and distribution, which also warrant a minimum risk of product damage, or injuries to workers. Market analysis based on application reveals that application of logistics robots across e-commerce industry accounts for the lion’s share in global market. The segment will continue to be the most attractive area, estimated to discover an incremental opportunity of over US$2 Bn between 2021 and 2025.

Key Report Highlights

Logistics robots hold the promise to provide a reliable solution to the contemporary challenges looming over e-commerce industry

Abundant opportunities are likely to emerge with growing integration of logistics robots with advanced AI-based applications

Advanced logistics robots are likely to garner strong ground in the next few years as they not only ensure enhanced supply chain efficiency but also promise better safety of workers





Insights into Regional Analysis

As the boom around online retail grows denser, demand for logistics robot is likely to rise high. Research identifies ample opportunity residing in Asia Pacific as the region houses a substantially large base of e-commerce consumer. The unprecedented e-commerce expansion has been auguring well for the logistics robot market across Asia Pacific. The market here is also likely to flourish on the back of heavy shortage of workforce, impressive investments by industry leaders, and mounting demand for intelligent warehousing solutions. Thriving demand for intelligent supply chains, especially across the key Asian markets like China, and India, are expected to boost demand for logistics robots, thereby pushing the growth of market. The report has projected a whopping 26.2% CAGR for Asia Pacific’s logistics robot market through the end of 2026.

Key Market Players in Global Logistics Robot Market

Amazon Robotics, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, inVia Robotics, Inc., 6 River Systems, IAM Robotics, Geek+, ForwardX Robotics, GreyOrange, Rethink Robotics GmbH

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2017 US$807.2 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$12,739.1 Mn CAGR 23.7 % Key Players Amazon Robotics, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, inVia Robotics, Inc., 6 River Systems, IAM Robotics, Geek+, ForwardX Robotics, GreyOrange, Rethink Robotics GmbH

Market Segmentation

Type Coverage

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR)

Robot Arms





Application Coverage

Pick and Place

Sorting

Transportation

Others

Industry Coverage

E-commerce

Retail

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Others





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Amazon Robotics (formerly Kiva Systems)

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

inVia Robotics, Inc.

6 River Systems

IAM Robotics

Geek+

ForwardX Robotics

GreyOrange

Rethink Robotics GmbH

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Industry-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





