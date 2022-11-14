Driving Simulator Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of driving simulators for performance testing of autonomous vehicles is a key factor driving revenue growth of global driving simulator market.

Market Size – USD 4.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trend” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Driving Simulator Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

One of the main causes driving demand for automobile driving simulators is the rising demand for driver simulators to enable novice drivers to train and practise, as well as for driving exams to obtain a driver's licence. Other significant drivers of the growth of the worldwide driving simulator market's revenue include the increasing use of simulators for vehicle testing, rising government and private investment, and rapid technological advancements in driver simulator technologies and related software and hardware. Driver simulation technology often consists of both software and hardware elements, including a screen, gearshift, steering wheel, and pedals. Larger deployment sites were needed for this system, and transportation was challenging.

Key Findings in the Report:

• In February 2019, Adacel Systems Inc. became a part of Lockheed Martin’s team through a subcontract to support Training Aids, Devices, Simulators, and Simulations (TADSS), Maintenance Program (ATMP).

• Aircraft segment accounted for a relatively large revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising adoption of simulation technology in the aviation sector is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

• The market in Europe accounted for a major share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements, rising adoption of simulation technology in automotive sectors, and robust presence of key market players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Driving Simulator market include:

Cruden B.V., Cassidian, ECA Group, Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd., Adacel Technologies, L3 Technologies Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Ltd., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, and Virage Simulation Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global driving simulator market based on application, transport type, simulator type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Training

• Research and Testing

Transport Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Car

• Truck and Bus

• Train

• Ships

• Aircraft

Simulator Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Training Simulator

1. Compact Simulator

2. Full-Scale Simulator

• Advanced Driving Simulator

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Automotive

1. Customed build Simulator

2. Racing Simulator

• Marine

• Aviation

• Rail

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Driving Simulator industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Driving Simulator?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

