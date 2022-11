PROTEXT MOBILITY, INC. (TXTM) ADDRESSES ALLEGED PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY AND OTC MARKETS CE DESIGNATION

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protext Mobility, Inc (OTC PINK: TXTM) - On November 11, 2022, the OTCMarkets placed a caveat emptor designation on the Company’s trading symbol. The Company has issued the following Official Company Statement to update its shareholders.

Dear Shareholders

We wish to update you on the matter concerning the CE that was placed on TXTM by OTC Markets after the close on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Management is working hard to resolve the matter in the shortest possible time. We have engaged with SEC legal counsel to provide assistance and guidance in seeking to have the CE removed quickly and will keep you updated during the process. Our promise to our shareholders is that everything we are doing is with your best interests at the forefront. Please be assured that the fundamentals of the company remain strong and we remain 100% committed to delivering on the Protext mission and business plan.

We will keep you updated with developments via the company’s official Twitter channel and through subsequent statements. We are very confident that we will resolve this issue promptly, and that Protext will come through this time of uncertainty in a stronger position than ever before.

With kind regards

Dr. J

Chairman

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dylon Du Plooy at: dylon@rsammd.co.za

Dr.J at: exportintl@aol.com

Follow us at:

https://twitter.com/ProtextP

About Protext (OTC PINK: TXTM)

Through its prior acquisitions, Protext has engaged in the research, testing and development of highly bioavailable botanical products all-natural ingredients formulated for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications through the use of proprietary live plant extraction technology.

Website: www.protxtm.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward- looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.