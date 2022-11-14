Steam Turbine Market Size/Share to Garner $17.7 Billion by 2028 at 2.20% CAGR | (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value): Markets N Research

Key players in the steam turbine market include Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Istom SA, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens AG, Man Diesel & Turbo SE, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Skoda Power, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Ansaldo Energia.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Steam Turbine Market by Design (Reaction, Impulse), Exhaust (Condensing, Non-condensing), Fuel (Fossil Fuel, Biomass, Geothermal), End Use (Industrial, Utility), Technology (Steam Cycle, Combined Cycle, Cogeneration) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2028"; states that The steam turbine market is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.20% from 2021 to 2028.

The number of power plants built globally makes up for the energy shortage. Along with the growing emphasis placed on it by politicians in several nations to construct energy-efficient and clean power-producing facilities, this is one of the key factors impacting the business. Combined heat and power plants (CHP) are also becoming more necessary as more uses for the surplus heat from electricity production are discovered. This is helping the market, as is the introduction of cutting-edge innovations like cryptocurrency and 5G technology, which use a significant amount of electricity to function.

List of Key Players in Steam Turbine:

Toshiba Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Istom SA

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Siemens AG

Man Diesel & Turbo SE

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Doosan Skoda Power

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Ansaldo Energia

Steam Turbine Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities

Drivers: Increased power demand

Restraints: Restrictions due to climate concerns

Opportunities: Increased government policies

Recent Developments

In June 2022, 700 MW nuclear steam turbines were produced by GE and BHEL using licenses and technology transfer agreements. This project involves 12 of the 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors that NPCIL creates with their nuclear reactor technology (PHWR). The nation will have 8.4 GW of CO2-free electricity, which is more than enough to power more than 14 million homes.

using licenses and technology transfer agreements. This project involves 12 of the 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors that NPCIL creates with their nuclear reactor technology (PHWR). The nation will have 8.4 GW of CO2-free electricity, which is more than enough to power more than 14 million homes. In December 2021, the Greater Bay Area's Guangdong province's state-owned power utility Guangdong Energy Group Co. Ltd . placed an order for two GE 9HA.01 gas turbines for its Guangdong Huizhou combined-cycle power plant. This order was made public by General Electric and Harbin Electric Corporation.

. placed an order for two GE 9HA.01 gas turbines for its Guangdong Huizhou combined-cycle power plant. This order was made public by General Electric and Harbin Electric Corporation. In July 2021, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) granted a contract to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to supply 12 steam generators for locally manufactured 700 MWe pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWRs), which would be built at four different locations throughout the nation.

Steam Turbine Market Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Design, By Exhaust, By Fuel, By End Use, By Technology Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Steam Turbine Market Segmentation:

Global Steam Turbine Market – By Design

Reaction

Impulse

Global Steam Turbine Market – By Exhaust

Condensing

Non-condensing

Global Steam Turbine Market – By Fuel

Fossil Fuel

Biomass

Geothermal

Global Steam Turbine Market – By End Use

Industrial

Utility

Global Steam Turbine Market – By Technology

Steam Cycle

Combined Cycle

Cogeneration

The impulse category in the steam turbine market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The impulse segment is projected to grow fastest during the forecast period. High-velocity water or steam jets clash with the turbine's blades in this turbine, which rotates the turbine and uses this winding to generate energy. The chemical and power industries make extensive use of impulse turbines. Impulse turbines are used in the chemical industry to turn the heat energy from hot vapors and gases into mechanical work. Impulse turbines are used in the power sector to produce electricity in hydroelectric facilities and steam-based thermal power plants. The main benefit of an impulse turbine is its ability to start without the need for ancillary equipment like compressors, which lowers the upfront and ongoing costs of producing electricity.

Industrial category of the steam turbine market to record the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The industrial category is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the steam turbine market from 2022 to 2027. The need for steam engines in the industrial sector has rapidly increased. In large sectors like chemical plants and refineries, among others, these engines are mostly deployed. Additionally, significant investments have been made recently in constructing and establishing new industrial facilities, boosting the demand for steam turbines. Furthermore, steam turbines are used in industrial applications in the form of CHP units. These units create outputs in various ways and are more efficient than single units. The increased need for steam turbines in internal power plants in the industrial sector is also a result of frequent load limitations and power interruptions.

Regional Insights-

North America is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in steam turbine market share from 2022 to 2027

North America is the fastest-growing region in the steam turbine market. The increasing integration of combined cycle technologies for captive power production within the region is responsible for the market growth in this area. Adopting combined cycle technology into captive power generation throughout heavy industries is another factor driving the increase. Product penetration will be aided by a paradigm shift in favor of the manufacturing sector and an expansion of its applicability in the metal, pulp & paper, and food & beverage sectors. Further supporting market valuation will be the gradual replacement of decommissioned coal-fired power stations with combined cycle technology.

