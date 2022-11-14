[Latest] Global Hybrid Vehicle Market Size/Share Worth USD 1670 Billion by 2030 at a 30% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis, Outlook)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Hybrid Vehicle Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 329 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 477 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 1670 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Delphi Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Allison Transmission, Honda Motor Company Ltd., AB Volvo, The Ford Motor Company, BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Company, Continental AG, Daimler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Hybrid Vehicle Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Electric Motor, Battery, Transmission), By Propulsion (HEV, NGV, PHEV), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Hybrid Vehicle Market share & Size was valued at approximately USD 329 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 477 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1670 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the Hybrid Vehicle market’s drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Hybrid Vehicle market.

Hybrid Vehicle Market: Overview

A hybrid car makes use of multiple power sources. The most popular hybrid car models combine an electric motor with an internal combustion engine (ICE). As a result, hybrid cars are built with increased power, reduced emissions, and a higher fuel economy. These cars use machines and regenerative braking systems to generate electrical energy, among other sources. They can save energy by turning off the engine when the vehicle is stationary, idling, or when the electric motor has enough power to move the car independently without the ICE.

Growth Factors

Due to the high demand for electric mobility, rising fuel prices, and strict rules set by governments in various locations, the global market for hybrid vehicles is expanding quickly. Additionally, hybrid cars are quieter and more fuel-efficient compared to conventional automobiles. Furthermore, the demand for hybrid vehicles is anticipated to increase during the projected period due to the attractive incentives and subsidies provided by government bodies to boost the sales of these vehicles.

The market for hybrid vehicles is growing due to the acceptance of high-end cars, the implementation of strict emission-related rules, and the strong demand for electric vehicles. About 25% to 30% of the world’s demand for electric cars is for hybrids. Major automakers, including Daimler AG, General Motors, and Volkswagen Group, are taking advantage of the plug-in hybrid trend to drive the market for hybrid vehicles globally over the next ten years.

Segmental Overview

The Hybrid Vehicle market is bifurcated into component, propulsion, and vehicle type. Regarding vehicle type, the global market for hybrid vehicles is expected to continue to be led by the passenger car segment. Growth is anticipated to be aided by the ongoing construction of residential and commercial infrastructure to enable hybrid vehicle commuting. In addition, because hybrid cars don’t require an extensive drive range for battery capacity, demand for them is exceptionally high in urbanized areas where consumers frequently use them for regular commuting. The rapid advancement of plug-in hybrid systems is also anticipated to increase consumer interest in hybrid cars.

In addition, the demand for personal cars has increased in developing nations due to rising disposable income. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that in 2021, sales of electric vehicles surpassed previous records. Sales of electric cars, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), increased to 6.6 million in the same year. These figures are anticipated to rise during the following ten years, boosting the passenger vehicle market.

Regional Overview

China is one of the major players in the global market for hybrid electric vehicles because it can accommodate both considerable customer demand and production capacity. After the pandemic, China began to pick up steam, and the market for these hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles began to show encouraging trends. For instance, new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales in China exceeded 0.22 million in 2020. Such events are anticipated to inspire market participants.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 329 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1670 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 477 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Delphi Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Allison Transmission, Honda Motor Company Ltd., AB Volvo, The Ford Motor Company, BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Company, Continental AG, Daimler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG , and Others Key Segment By Component, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Key Players Insights

The market for hybrid electric vehicles is highly competitive. As the mixed electric car competition intensifies, leading manufacturers are concentrating on bolstering their market positions and gaining traction in the demanding global market.

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Hybrid Vehicle market. Our analysts overview each player’s financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of globally mentioned competitors.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Toyota announced an investment of around USD 6.2 billion for developing a hybrid vehicle technology. It also stated that the company plans to invest USD 13.6 billion in electric and hybrid vehicle batteries by 2030.

In 2021, The Volkswagen Group announced that it would invest EUR 73 billion in electrified models, hybrid powertrains, and digital technology until 2026.

Prominent Players

Delphi Technologies Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Allison Transmission

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

AB Volvo

The Ford Motor Company

BorgWarner Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Hyundai Motor Company

Continental AG

Daimler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The global Hybrid Vehicle market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Electric Motor

Battery

Transmission

By Propulsion

HEV

NGV

PHEV

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

The Hybrid Vehicle market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Recent Development

2021: Ford Motor Company unveiled the Mustang Mach-E SUV, which has a comfortable interior, simple technology, and a long range. The car has a traditional appearance, luxurious interior appointments, and standard driver-assistance systems, including Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0.

2021: Mercedes-Benz debuted its two diesel mild hybrid models, the GLE and GLE Coupé. They have the modern four-cylinder diesel engine (OM 654 M), which produces 200 kW/272 hp and has an integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG). The current OM 654 M engines have a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG). The ISG has a 48-volt electrical system.

Browse More Related Reports:

