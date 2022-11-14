The Nutcracker Returns to The Bushnell with Lauren Lovette and reimagined Acts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballet Theatre Company’s holiday staple, The Nutcracker is back for a second year at The Bushnell’s Maxwell M. and Ruth R. Belding Theater showing Saturday, November 26 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and Sunday, November 27 at 11:00am and 3:00pm.
Each year over 200 ballet companies kick off their Nutcracker performance the weekend following Thanksgiving. Having nearly sold out in 2021, Ballet Theatre Company is delighted to bring back the cherished event this year with a Sensory-Friendly performance on Sunday, November 27 at 11:00am.
World-renowned ballerina Lauren Lovette will return to Hartford to perform the coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy alongside BTC’s professional and student dancers. Now an Independent and acclaimed choreographer and dancer, Lovette danced with the New York City Ballet from 2010-2021 as a Principal dancer where she earned both the Janice Levin Award and the Clive Barnes Award. Alongside Lovette, American Ballet Theatre Soloist, Luigi Crispino will star as her charming Cavalier. BTC also welcomes Lindsey O’Donnell from the Dance Theatre of Harlem to perform the Dew Drop Fairy.
Choreographer Stephanie Dattellas made some new changes to the production in effort to address cultural appropriation. Dattellas reimagined a new, vibrant, and cheeky second Act that features magical treat-foods such as Madame Macaron, Captain Cappuccino and Miss Macchiato, The Tea Party and more. Lead Costume Designer, Pat Nurnberger will bring the Land of the Sweets to life with her delicious designs and over seventy hand-crafted and sewn costumes.
BTC will also bring back the beloved Battle Scene, featuring Studio-860, Hartford’s professional hip hop and breakdancing company. The dancers will perform roles of the Mouse King and Big Mice, co-choreographed by Jolet Creary and Dattellas.
Tickets for The Nutcracker are available at https://bushnell.org/shows-concerts/ballet-theatre-company-presents-the-nutcracker
BTC is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization and is supported in part by the State of Connecticut Office of the Arts, CT Humanities, Ron and Nancy Compton, Maximilian E. and Marion O. Hoffman, The Edward C. & Ann T. Roberts Foundation, The William & Alice Mortensen Foundation, The Ellen Jeanne Goldfarb Memorial Charitable Trust, Ahearn Family Foundation, The John and Kelly Hartman Foundation, Henry Hall Charitable Trust, The Buchalter-Breslow Family, Virtus Investment Partners, Homestead Funding Group, Connecticut Public, Cricket Press, Laurel Graphic Design, WeHa.com, Jane Owen Public Relations, Sky Investment Group, Sharon Kim’s State Farm, Beam & Barre, and Hearst Media Group.
