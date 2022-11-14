YES-HOMES Real Estate Group Announces Expansion of Investment Services

Say YES to Real Estate Investing

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES-Homes Luxury Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to customers. Traditionally known for working in the luxury real estate market in St. Petersburg over the past 20 years, YES has said YES to helping their clients with real estate investments.

The new investment division of YES-Homes is led by real estate investor and partner Rachel Sartain Tenpenny, who states, "I believe real estate investing is a wealth-building tool and I am excited to offer this service to our clients."

In an effort to expand its services, YES-Homes has brought on a savvy new team member, Brooks Byrne, to assist real estate clients with their investment needs. Byrne comes to the group with over 10 years of consulting and customer service experience. Prior to joining the team, he was a business consultant, helping small businesses with payroll and HR services. As a consultant, one of his industry specialties was real estate, where he learned about the investment side of the real estate industry. As an avid reader of real estate investing literature, Byrne uses top-ranked analysis tools to uncover solid real estate investment opportunities. The team is confident that his wealth of experience and knowledge will be a great asset to this new sector of business.

Tenpenny and Byrne both believe in the power of real estate investing to build wealth, diversify portfolios, and hedge against inflation. "Helping our customers by understanding their individual investment needs is what sets YES apart," Tenpenny explains. YES-HOMES partner Rhonda Sanderford further elaborates, "We take the same consultive, hands-on approach with our clients' investment goals that we have for 20 years selling luxury homes. After all, most residential transactions are a person's largest investment."

YES-HOMES takes pride in their responsive approach with customers, and their knowledge and experience within the real estate market is unparalleled across Tampa Bay. The combination of the team's customer service standard and detailed knowledge of investment opportunities in the area yields a win-win scenario for every client. Many of YES-HOMES' past clients have built a portion of their wealth through real estate investing and continue to look to the team for advice and guidance today. They are eager to assist with long-term rental analysis and execution, short-term rental strategies, buying and holding, income-producing properties, small-scale commercial real estate, land banking, and everything in between.

The luxury group is confident that this new division of business is an excellent avenue to continue services to past clients, while also welcoming in new clients looking to expand their wealth.

###

About YES-HOMES

YES-HOMES Real Estate Group has been consistently ranked among the Top 10 Agents in St. Petersburg for more than two decades. Established in 2002, the group consists of three agents and operates under the Coastal Properties Group and Christie's International Real Estate brokerage in the Tampa Bay area. This equal partnership operates at the highest level of real estate advising and offers a deep understanding of the luxury market. Focused on the wealth client, YES-HOMES maintains an outstanding reputation for upstanding concierge service. With Coastal Properties Group, the team's geographic reach encompasses coastal residences from Tarpon Springs to Tierra Verde, downtown St. Petersburg to downtown Tampa, Clearwater Beach to Apollo Beach and beyond. The YES-HOMES team is located at 111 2nd Ave, Suite 105, St. Petersburg, FL, 33701. For more information, please visit https://www.yes-homes.com/.

Contact Information:

Morgan Bobo

Press Contact

morgan@coastalpgi.com

9016748748



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment