Automotive Glass Market Size/Share Worth $30.6 Billion by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR | Latest Automotive Industry News by Markets N Research
Key players in the automotive glass market include AGC Inc., Corning Incorporated, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Taiwan Glass Ind Corp, Xinyi Glass Holdings Co., Ltd. Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., and ÅžiÅŸecam Group are among a few emerging companies in the automotive glass market.
/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Automotive Glass Market By Glass Type (Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass and Others), Technology (Active Smart Glass (Suspended Particle Device (SPD), Electrochromic (EC), Smart Glass Application (Dimmable Mirrors, Windshields, Sunroofs, and Sidelites/Backlites), Application (Windshield, Sidelite, Backlite, Sideview Mirror and Rearview Mirror), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, Bus and Truck), EV Type (BEV, PHEV and FCEV), Aftermarket (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Material Type (IR-PVB, Metal-coated Glass, Tinted Glass and Others), Windscreen Type (Head-Up Display, Windscreens With ADAS, Windscreens with Rain Sensors, Heated Windscreens, and Water-Repellent Windscreens) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2028"; states that The Automotive Glass market is projected to grow from USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Sales of automotive glass is anticipated to rise as the global automobile market expands and SUV sales rise. A further factor anticipated to increase demand is the release of smart glass and embedded connective technology devices. Manufacturers are compelled to provide novel automotive glass products by the industry's technological breakthroughs and the growing emphasis on vehicle aesthetics and design. During the assessment, such innovations are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.
Download PDF Brochure: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1556
List of Key Players in Automotive Glass:
- AGC Inc.
- Central Glass Co. Ltd.
- Corning Incorporated
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- Guardian Industries
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- Saint-Gobain
- Taiwan Glass Ind Corp
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Co. Ltd.
- ÅžiÅŸecam Group.
Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities in Automotive Glass Market:
Drivers: Stringent safety norms imposed by the government
Restraints: High cost and intensive capital investment
Opportunities: Increased demand for luxury car
Request Sample Pages: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1556
Recent Developments
- In July 2022, through the acquisition of Kaycan Ltd. (Canada), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. expanded its building products with technology from Kaycan Ltd. Furthermore, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. expects the acquisition to strengthen its position in the North American market.
- In October 2021, Webasto showed off its roof sensor module, which has sensors, cameras, and related functions and visually appealingly uses Lidar technology.
- In May 2021, Wideye, AGC Automotive's European business, announced the formation of Wideye Rhino, a company focused on creating sensor protection glass solutions for non-automotive applications.
Automotive Glass Market Scope:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Base Year
|2021
|Historical Year
|2018 – 2020
|Forecast Year
|2022 – 2028
|Segments Covered
|By Glass Type, By Technology, By Smart Glass Application, By Application, By E.V. Type, By Aftermarket, By Material Type, By Windscreen Type
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World
Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Glass Market @ https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1556
Automotive Glass Market Segmentation:
Global Automotive Glass Market – By Glass Type
- Laminated Glass
- Tempered Glass
- Others
Global Automotive Glass Market – By Technology
- Active Smart Glass
- Suspended Particle Device (SPD)
- Electrochromic (E.C.)
- Liquid Crystal (L.C.)/Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)
- Passive Glass
- Photochromic
- Thermochromic
Global Automotive Glass Market – By Smart Glass Application
- Dimmable Mirrors
- Windshields
- Sunroofs
- Sidelites/Backlites
Global Automotive Glass Market – By Application
- Windshield
- Sidelite
- Backlite
- Sideview Mirror
- Rearview Mirror
Global Automotive Glass Market – By Application
- Passenger Car
- LCV
- Bus
- Truck
Global Automotive Glass Market – By E.V. Type
- BEV
- PHEV
- FCEV
Global Automotive Glass Market – By Aftermarket
- Passenger Car
- Commercial vehicle
Global Automotive Glass Market – By Material Type
- IR-PVB
- Metal-coated Glass
- Tinted Glass
- Others
Global Automotive Glass Market – By Windscreen Type
- Head-Up Display
- Windscreens With ADAS
- Windscreens with Rain Sensors
- Heated Windscreens
- Water-Repellent Windscreens
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1556
The tempered glass segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2022 to 2028
The tempered glass market is predicted to expand rapidly over the forecast period. Tempered glass is well-known for its high rigidity, which protects vehicle occupants in an accident. Tempered glass is commonly used in passenger car windows, while laminated glass is utilized in windshields. Increased safety restrictions on automotive glass and increased passenger vehicle sales will aid in penetrating tempered glass in automobile manufacturing.
The sidelites segment in the automotive glass market is expected to be the fastest-growing node size segment during the forecast period
The sidelites segment revenue is anticipated to increase significantly. The sidelites automotive glass shields the driver and passengers from UV rays, wind, debris, and harsh weather. Automotive glass producers are also developing sidelites glass that can maintain a cool interior regardless of the outside temperature. The demand for sidelites glass, which not only offers protection but also improves the aesthetic appeal of the automobile, is fuelled further by the production of electric vehicles.
Sunroof category of automotive glass market to record highest CAGR from 2022 TO 2028
The sunroof sector is expected to grow significantly in the automotive glass market. A sunroof gives more control over how much light can enter the car. Market expansion in this sector is probably driven by rising investments by new market entrants and the demand for energy-efficient products. Additionally, several governments, particularly those in developing nations, actively promote environmentally friendly automobiles to comply with ever-stricter emission standards. For instance, Panasonic created a 180-W solar photovoltaic car roof for the Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which is predicted to boost vehicle economy by up to 10%. Hence, numerous investments by market players and government financing have spurred the progress of solar sunroof technology, likely to fuel the sunroof segment expansion.
Ask for Customization of this Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1556
Regional Insights-
Asia Pacific to hold the largest automotive glass market share from 2022 to 2028
The Asia Pacific to hold the largest automotive glass market share from 2022 to 2028 due to the region's rapid increase in vehicle manufacturing. The strong economic expansion, increasing disposable income, and consequent rise in the region's need for commercial cars all contribute to the growth. The region's automotive glass market is expanding due to increased investments in the automotive sector. Furthermore, the world's largest auto manufacturer in China. The region's automotive glass market is expanding as a result of the large economic resources available for the assembly and production of automotive parts in China and India, the presence of well-established glass manufacturing companies, expanding R&D capabilities, and the construction of several new production facilities in China to meet the expanding demand for electric vehicles. For instance, in November 2019, a joint venture agreement was signed between SAIC and Volkswagen to establish its first manufacturing facility in Anting, China. Production started there in October 2020 with a 300,000-unit capacity per year.
About Markets N research
When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.
Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.
Contact Us:
Markets N research
US: +1-773-649-1529
Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com
Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Markets-N-Research-108839598639025
Browse More Automotive Industry Reports @ https://marketsnresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation/automotive/4
Related Automotive Industry Market Research Reports:
Global Automotive Cyber Security Market by Component (Hardware (Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), Secure Vehicle Network Gateways, Trusted Platform Modules (TPM), Others), Software (Embedded Firewalls, Encryption & Cryptography, Biometrics & Authentication, Others), Services (Professional Services, Security Consulting & Risk Assessment, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance, Managed Security Services)), Application (Telematics, Infotainment Systems, Powertrain Systems, ADAS & Safety Systems, Body Control Systems, Others) Vehicle (Fuel-based Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles)and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
Air Transport MRO Market by Type (Engine, Line, Airframes, Other Components), Service (Heavy Maintenance Inspection, Engine Service Check, Component Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Avionic Standardization, Aircraft Conversions), Application (Civil Air Transport M.R.O., Military Air Transport M.R.O.), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jet, Turbo Prop, Others (piston fixed wing, helicopters, etc.)) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market by Components (Battery Cells & Packs, On-Board Charge, Motor, Reducer, Fuel Stack, Power Control Unit, Battery Management System, Fuel Processor, Power Conditioner, Air Compressor, Humidifier), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle Class (Low-priced, Mid-priced, Luxury), Top Speed (<125 MPH, >125 MPH), Vehicle Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive), Point Type (Normal Charging, Super Charging), Vehicle Connectivity (V2B or V2H, V2G, V2V, V2X), Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), End Use (Private, Commercial Fleets), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market - By (Level of Charging: Level 1, Level 2, Level 3(DCFC)), By Connector Type (Type 1 (J-plug), CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, and Tesla) Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 - 2028
Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Type: (Polymer Electronic Membrane Fuel Cell, Direct Methanol Fuel Cell, Alkaline Fuel Cell, and Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) By Power Output (Below 100 KW, 100 to 200 KW, and Above 200 KW) Market - Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2020 - 2028