Specialty Grouting Contractor, Superior Grouting, Announce Launch Of Their New Website

For over 35 years, Superior Grouting has been offering high-quality specialty grouting services, including cellular grouting, slurry grouting, compaction grouting, chemical grouting, and polyurethane grouting for concrete raising of all types of concrete structures in the Texas Louisiana Gulf Coast and beyond.

Their team can provide both conventional and non-conventional grouting methods and are experts in challenging projects that require technical knowledge, material technology, and the use of specialized equipment.

They have now launched their new website where you can read about their customized solutions to some of the most challenging questions of geo-engineering and see how their innovative and efficient grouting services have earned them the trust of municipal, state, federal agencies, and from a range of companies in the private sector.

Delivering Excellence

With their extensive experience, exceptional safety record, and premier delivery, you can count on Superior Grouting to provide you with an innovative, robust, and cost-effective solution to your project.

They have completed jobs for a wide range of sectors, from industrial to commercial companies, and have the skilled staff and technology to offer specialized services for water treatment plants, transportation, levees, dams, and tunnels.

Superior Grouting utilizes the superior Polylift method for their concrete lifting services, which is where they inject high-density, lightweight concrete lifting foam to lift, level, realign, stabilize, and void fill beneath concrete or asphalt slabs supported by subgrade soils.

As a leader in concrete foam leveling, soil stabilization, and infrastructure sealing, their team understands the efficacy of this method and how it is fast, non-disruptive, non-invasive, and an environmentally friendly solution that ranks above all other methods in terms of safety, accuracy, predictability, and noise.

Additionally, the Polylift method also has benefits, such as:

75% cost savings

Virtual elimination of traffic interruptions

No slab bottom breakout

The material’s lightweight adds little weight to distressed subgrades

Prevents water infiltration

It is not subject to erosion washout or consolidation

You can use their fast and reliable concrete leveling for a large number of projects, like roadways, pavement, slabs, foundations, runways and taxiways, bulkhead repair, and bridge approach or departure slabs.

Superior Grouting are also experts in providing a variety of other services, including:

Compaction Grouting – This is utilized when there is a settlement problem due to a weak soil zone and is used to lift and stabilize heavy structures. The process involves setting two-inch pressure injection grouting pipes to the required depth and injecting low mobility grout to densify the in-situ soils to increase the loadbearing capacity of the subgrade.

– This is utilized when there is a settlement problem due to a weak soil zone and is used to lift and stabilize heavy structures. The process involves setting two-inch pressure injection grouting pipes to the required depth and injecting low mobility grout to densify the in-situ soils to increase the loadbearing capacity of the subgrade. Pipeline and Utility Grouting – For this job, the team will use a pressure grouting method that injects a specially formulated cement-based mix under low or high pressures to abandon lines, grout annular or annulus spaces, and fill void gaps beneath structures.

– For this job, the team will use a pressure grouting method that injects a specially formulated cement-based mix under low or high pressures to abandon lines, grout annular or annulus spaces, and fill void gaps beneath structures. Cellular Concrete – This process is also commonly referred to as cellular grout or lightweight flowable fill. It is made with cement, water, and a foaming agent, and as it is lightweight, simple, and inexpensive to make, is used in a variety of different projects.

So, if you are looking for an experienced, efficient, and highly respected company that will customize their solutions to meet your unique project needs, then contact the team at Superior Grouting Services who will then meet you at your location and provide you with a free estimate.

