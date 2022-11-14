Mosaic Data Science Named Top Workplace in Washington, D.C. by Washington Post for Positive Work Culture

The Data Science Leader Was Ranked #31 Among The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces in Washington, D.C. and Continues to Hire Talent Amid Tech Industry Layoffs

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Data Science has been named one of The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C., area. Selection for this award was based solely on employee feedback from an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"The Post's Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change."

Mosaic is proud to rank 31st on the list of 76 incredible companies in the D.C. area, recognized for our regular contributions to local scholarship funds and charities. The Washington Post highlighted Mosaic's positive work environment and the great value the company places on employees as deciding factors in the ranking.

With backgrounds in diverse fields such as operations research, social and life sciences, physics, math, and engineering, Mosaic's data science team generates creative solutions powered by artificial intelligence & machine learning that combine scale & usability with innovative ideas, making sure stakeholders have visibility into the what and why of tools the company helps customers create.

"What makes Mosaic stand out is our talented team of data scientists, and they continue to push the boundaries of today's most innovative ML and AI techniques," said Chris Brinton, Chief Executive Officer. "Our groundbreaking projects solve some of the biggest challenges for industries like manufacturing, energy, healthcare, supply chain, and several others and tie to our core values of sustainability, quality, and efficiency."

Visit their website for more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and the full list of this year's honorees.

##

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national, and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis, and engaging opinions.

About Energage, LLC

Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

Contact Information:

Drew Clancy

VP of Marketing and Sales

dclancy@mosaicdatascience.com

(410) 458-7674



Related Images











Image 1: Washington Post





Top Workplaces 2022 Award Badge









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment