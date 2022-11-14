Ronn Torossian on the Importance of Auditing Communications Efforts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, every company has come to a point where it started wondering whether its communications efforts are working and reaching the company's desired goals. Fortunately, with the help of a communications audit, any business can easily figure this out. Through an audit, companies can examine their communication efforts in detail to figure out what is and isn't working, and make changes with valuable information.

Importance

Ronn Torossian says companies communicate with each other, with media outlets, their target audiences, and the general public in various ways, which is why businesses have to select a specific communication before conducting an audit. That means they have to choose whether they will be analyzing their communication efforts with the media outlets, with the target audience, with other businesses, or with anyone else, before they can proceed with an audit. For instance, a company can decide to examine all of the printed marketing materials that it distributes to the target audience in detail, and the company's social media communications with its target audience too. Both of these options are great instances of how a company could end up with a communications issue unintentionally. The reason why every company should be conducting a communications audit is to figure out whether its communications efforts are truly effective and reach the desired goals of the business. Through a communications audit, companies can figure out what communications strengths they have, which weaknesses they can improve, and how they should be moving forward on all their communications efforts in general. The trust that a company has with both external and internal stakeholders is one of the keys to success which is why it's so important for companies to conduct a communications audit of their various communications efforts.

Basics

The first step in conducting a communications audit in figuring out which communications efforts are and aren't working for a business is for the company to first figure out the reason why it wants to conduct such an audit. If a company decides to conduct a communications audit without defining a reason, it will be like it's going in with no information on what it should and shouldn't be doing, which is the wrong way to pursue any audit. There are many reasons why a company would conduct a communications audit, such as looking to develop a brand-new communications strategy, or simply getting a new communications team to learn more about the company and its existing communications efforts and how the company is faring in those efforts across the board. Then, by conducting a communications audit, companies can figure out whether their claims about their brands align with the way that others perceive the brand, both internally and externally.