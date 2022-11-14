Neuronetics Announces NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy for Mental Health System Innovations

Enhancements further establish the Company’s leadership position as the top transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today the latest advancements of the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system, which enhance both the software and console and continue to build on the Company’s innovation momentum.



“Since the launch of NeuroStar in 2008, there have been numerous advancements to the system and coil technology, as well as recent indication expansions for OCD and anxious depression, allowing us to be at the forefront in the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment space,” stated Cory Anderson, VP of R&D and Clinical. “NeuroStar is built for the future, and the latest enhancements demonstrate our commitment to offering the best transformative non-drug treatment to our providers and their patients.”

The latest software updates provide an enhanced user experience that complements recent MT determination advancements, such as D-Tect™, the MT Cap and Fast MT™. It also unites the TrakStar® platform with NeuroStar, creating a cohesive web-based interface that gives providers a simplified method to build customized, patient-specific treatment protocols for FDA-cleared indications. The new NeuroStar console will include a 22-inch hi-resolution touchscreen display with a biometric fingerprint reader, allowing for streamlined login. The modern look and functionality of NeuroStar's new widescreen layout upgrades the user interface and allows more information to be displayed during a treatment session. Both software and hardware updates create ample opportunities for future technology expansions.

“It’s amazing to witness the evolution of NeuroStar throughout my time as a provider,” said Mehta Sachin, MD, Medical Director at Springfield Psychological. “These enhancements, along with the additional launches and new indications this year, will benefit my practice and my patients as well because they will receive the best possible patient care.”

All NeuroStar consoles utilizing the web-based TrakStar platform will automatically receive the software update with a phased release rolling out in the coming weeks. Upgrade options to the new user interface hardware will be available for current NeuroStar providers. These enhancements follow the recently announced TrakStar upgrades that are now available for all users. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit NeuroStar.com.

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

