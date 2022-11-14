Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast to Rise Over Next 7 Years - Compare the report on Douglas Insights

It is anticipated that the expansion of the global pharmacy automation market will lead to an increase in acquisitions and mergers, as well as an increase in the number of collaborations between companies to improve their production quality.

The rising demand for equipment that reduces pharmaceutical errors drives the expansion of the global pharmacy automation market. In addition, the global market for pharmacy automation is expanding due to an ageing population, an increase in the use of automated equipment, and the emergence of new technologies. Increasing healthcare costs will fuel the expansion and growth of the global pharmacy automation market over the forecast period.



The market has benefited from the spread of COVID-19. It is associated with the increased prevalence of patient-to-healthcare worker transmission of infections and the worldwide increase in demand for medicines. Therefore, medical facilities and pharmacies consider these solutions essential for preventing the spread of the virus.

Market Drivers

In addition, the increased demand for prescription medicines has enabled the use of pharmacy automation technologies to reduce the infection rate. Additionally, the objective of reducing pharmaceutical errors and the decentralisation of pharmacies are driving the pharmacy automation market. Globally, the number of older people has increased. As a result, the prevalence of chronic and fatal diseases rises, as does the number of prescriptions for medication. This innovative technology is increasingly adopted to reduce operational costs and improve patient safety.

Moreover, these automation systems substantially benefit healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and patients.

In addition to their substantial cost-effectiveness and safety benefits, automated solutions can streamline pharmacy operations by improving data processing. These technological advancements have helped pharmacies remain competitive in an constantly evolving industry and have benefited patients and doctors in various ways.

Additionally, these methods have reduced costs even further by reducing the cost of physical labor. All of these factors have contributed to the overall expansion of the market.

However, the market's growth is expected to be limited by minor inconsistencies in the introduction of automation in pharmacies in developing and emerging nations.

It is anticipated that the expansion of the global pharmacy automation market will lead to an increase in acquisitions and mergers, as well as an increase in the number of collaborations between companies to improve their production quality. The primary industry participants, particularly in developing nations, are focused on continuous product development and affordable pricing.

Pharmacy automation consists of integrated or fragmented automated dispensing, packaging, labeling, and other innovations that reduce dispensing errors while increasing medical staff and pharmacists' productivity. The market is segmented by end-user (hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies), products (automated dispensers, automated labeling and packaging systems, and automated storage and retrieval systems), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Middle-East).

The demand for pharmaceuticals increased as the infection rate rose during the pandemic. As a result, medical facilities and pharmacies favored these automated systems, which led to an increase in their prevalence.

Automated dispensing systems balance safety, usability, inventory management, and drug monitoring. These devices reduce the time nurses must spend manually counting patients in the intensive care unit. Also increasing is the demand for automated technologies that support inventory and stock management.

In conclusion, the industry is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in dispensing errors, particularly in the retail sector, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence in developed nations.

Key players

The major players operating in the pharmacy automation market are Medacist Solutions Group, LLC, TouchPoint Medical, Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Accu Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC, CareFusion (Becton Dickinson And Company), Deenova S.R.L, Parata Systems, LLC, Swisslog Healthcare

Pharmacy Automation Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XXBN Market Size Projection in 2028 $XX BN CAGR (2018-2028) XX % Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Rising need for equipment that lowers pharmaceutical errors, Increased use of automated equipment, and emerging technology, Growing healthcare costs Segmentation By Product (Automated Medication Dispensing, Automated Packaging & Labeling, Storage & Retrieval Systems, Automated Compounding Systems, Table-Top Counter), By End Use (Hospital Pharmacy Automation, Retail Pharmacy Automation) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Medacist Solutions Group, LLC, TouchPoint Medical, Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Accu Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC, CareFusion (Becton Dickinson And Company), Deenova S.R.L, Parata Systems, LLC, Swisslog Healthcare

Segmentations

By Product

Automated Medication Dispensing,

Automated Packaging & Labeling,

Storage & Retrieval Systems,

Automated Compounding Systems,

Table-Top Counter),

By End Use

Hospital Pharmacy Automation

Retail Pharmacy Automation

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Pharmacy Automation industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Pharmacy Automation market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Pharmacy Automation market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Pharmacy Automation market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Pharmacy Automation and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of Pharmacy Automation across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Pharmacy Automation Market

2.2 Global Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product

2.3 Global Pharmacy Automation Market, By End Use

2.4 Global Pharmacy Automation Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Pharmacy Automation Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.2.1 Evolution of Pharmacy Automation Market Technology

3.2.2 Recent Trends

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 Opportunities

3.6 See-Saw Analysis

3.6.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.8 Market Penetration Scenario, 2018

3.9 Competitive Analysis

3.9.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Chapter 4 Pharmacy Automation Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Global Automated Medication Dispensing Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

4.3 Global Automated Packaging & Labeling Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

4.4 Global Storage & Retrieval Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

4.5 Global Automated Compounding Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

4.6 Global Table-top Counter Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

Chapter 5 Pharmacy Automation Market by End Use

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Global Hospital Pharmacy Automation Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

5.3 Global Retail Pharmacy Automation Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

Chapter 6 North America Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis, By Product, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.2.1 SRC Analysis

6.3 North America Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis, By End Use, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.3.1 SRC Analysis

6.4 North America Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis, By Country, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.4.1 SRC Analysis

…………….. ToC continued

Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market : Pharmaceutical repackaging is the act of transferring specified doses of a medication from a manufacturer's primary container into another primary container.

Pharmacy Dispensing Machines Market : The pharmacy dispensing machines market is set to reach from US$ 3,222.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 6,023.2 Mn by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Pharmacy Automation Technology Market : This BCC Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will thoroughly evaluate the global pharmacy automation market. The geographical scope is global but with special emphasis on the U.S. and developed Europe, with supplemental data covering other geographical markets and trends.

Pharmacy Tabletop Counting System Market : The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028.

