Biometrics Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 14.8% by 2030, Emergen Research

Increasing need for convenient, fast mode of authentication, and increasing need for easy to operate and user-friendly security systems are some key factors

Biometrics Market Size – USD 43.54 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.8 %, Market Trends – Deployment of high level of security across various sectors and applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global biometrics market size reached USD 43.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more convenient and fast authentication mode and increasing need for easy-to-operate and user-friendly security systems are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for high level of security in banking and finance and defense sectors is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of market going ahead. Biometrics provides increased levels of security to providers whether a person is real by verifying identity using several methods such as face recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, iris recognition, fingerprint recognition, and hand geometry recognition, among others. Biometric authentication road-blocks for fraudsters, allowing only authorized user access.

Both primary and secondary data sources have been used in the global Biometrics Market research report. During the research process, a wide range of industry-affecting factors are examined, including governmental regulations, market conditions, competitive levels, historical data, market situation, technological advancements, upcoming developments, in related businesses, as well as market volatility, prospects, potential barriers, and challenges.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Multi-factor authentication segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need to reduce risks associated with key logger activity

Hardware segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to operate security systems in various organizations

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for larger revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing biometrics solutions such as Fujitsu Limited and NEC Corporation, among others, in countries in the region

The global report shows details related to the most dominant players in the global Biometrics, along with contact details, sales, and accurate figures of the worldwide Market. Various data and detailed analyses collected from various trusted institutions of the global Biometrics are presented in the Global Biometrics Research Report

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Thales SA, Assa Abloy AB, IDEMIA Identity and Security France SAS, M2SYS, Inc., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Aware, Inc., SecuGen Corporation, and BIO-Key International, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global biometrics market on the basis of authentication type, component, functionality, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Contact Based

Non-Contact Based

Combined

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Face Recognition

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

IRIS Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Hand Geometry Recognition

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Workplace

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense Services

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Commercial Safety and Security

Transport/Logistics

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Finally, the report majorly enlightens the key growth and limiting factors that majorly target the center of the market affecting the growth and its development to either positive or negative extent. The report also specifies the impact of regulations and policies implemented by the administration on the current growth and upcoming opportunities that may lead to market development escalation. The Biometrics Market report offers a superior vision of the global market, which will help clients to manage the business precisely with better growth and expansion compared to its contenders in the market.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Biometrics market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Biometrics with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Biometrics market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Biometrics market?

• How will each Biometrics submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Biometrics submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Biometrics markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the Biometrics projects for these leading companies?

