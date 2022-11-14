Biofuels Market Upcoming Trends, Analysis by Regions, Growth , Key Companies and Research Methodology Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biofuels market size reached USD 154.76 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Biofuels burn cleaner than gasoline and result in low carbon emissions, therefore, their use in transport results in fewer greenhouse gas emissions. This factor is driving biofuel market revenue growth.

Biofuels are manufactured from renewable energy sources, such as corn, biomass, and sugarcane, among others, thus, adoption of biofuels can result in significant savings on crude oil imports for several countries. Not every country has sufficient reserve of crude oil, which results in substantial import of crude oil from oil-exporting countries, in turn, resulting in major economic pressure.

Similarly, the Global Biofuels research report provides product definitions, classifications, and the latest applications. Not only does the Biofuels industry investigation covers information on industry size, share, and global and regional trends, But also it covers worldwide growth, product cost structure, business challenges, and news about upcoming opportunities, capacity, revenue, and forecast to 2030.

Biofuels business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Biofuels Market Main competitors are:

Neste, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), INEOS, BlueFire Renewables, Inc., Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Alto Ingredients, Inc., POET, LLC., Valero Energy Corporation, Shell, Abengoa, and Bunge Limited.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The ethanol segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to its easy availability and ability to reduce global warming. Tropical climate is ideal for sugarcane production and corn & grain are produced in almost every country, hence, easy accessibility of ethanol is driving its adoption in manufacturing of products including lacquers, drugs, and plastic. Ethanol-fueled vehicles emit a lower amount of carbon dioxide compared to traditional gasoline-fueled vehicles, which results in reduced global warming.

The sugarcane segment is expected to register a high growth rate over the forecast period. Biofuels, which are produced from sugarcane, results in low net greenhouse gas emissions and reduce adverse impact on environment. Sugarcane is an economical choice for biofuel producers and several benefits, such as pest & disease resistance, drought, and cold tolerance of crop, are driving its adoption as a raw material for biofuel production.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to availability of considerable resources to produce biofuels. Market revenue growth is also driven by rising government initiatives in this region for reduction of greenhouse gases.

Read More On The Global Biofuels Market Report Here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biofuels-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global biofuels market based on product type, feedstock, form, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Biodiesel

Ethanol

Biogas

Others

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sugarcane

Corn

Vegetable Oil

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solid Biofuel

Liquid Biofuel

Gaseous Biofuel

