Great American Smokeout Fittingly Shares Spotlight with American Diabetes Month and Lung Cancer Awareness Month this November

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 14, 2022

DHEC reminds residents of resources available to help stop smoking

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is celebrating the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout (GASO) on Nov. 17 by amplifying education and awareness about free tobacco quit support from the SC Tobacco Quitline, opportunities for lung cancer screening, and how smoking contributes to diabetes.

“The Great American Smokeout shares the month of November with American Diabetes Month and Lung Cancer Awareness Month. These three things go hand in hand because smoking can cause type 2 diabetes and lung cancer,” said Virginie Daguise, Ph.D., director of DHEC’s Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. “Stopping smoking is one of the greatest health decisions a person can make, and we want to make sure all South Carolinians know there are resources available to help them with this difficult but achievable lifestyle change.”

During the national GASO recognition, DHEC is working to educate people about the important connection between smoking and both diabetes and lung cancer:

• Nicotine, which is found in all tobacco and most vape products, can cause type 2 diabetes and worsens the risk of heart disease and neuropathy among diabetic smokers. Diabetics who smoke also are more likely to have difficulty controlling blood sugar and are at greater risk of kidney failure, stroke, and leg or foot infections.

• Smoking causes 32% of all cancer deaths in South Carolina, and 87%-90% of lung cancer deaths are associated with cigarette smoking. Quitting smoking at any age can lower the risk of lung cancer.



Help is available to quit smoking

Quitting smoking greatly reduces both your risk of developing lung cancer and of developing type 2 diabetes. Free quit support is available 24/7 to all South Carolinians (también disponible en español) from expert coaches at the SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW y 1-855-DÉJELO-YA). No insurance coverage is necessary. In addition to the free support from the SC Tobacco Quitline, South Carolina Healthy Connections Medicaid members have an expanded cessation benefit that covers all seven FDA-approved cessation therapies with no copay or prior authorization required.

Anyone ready to quit any type of tobacco product – including smoking, e-cigarettes/vaping or smokeless products – is encouraged to call the SC Tobacco Quitline or visit www.quitnowsc.org for more information. All SC Tobacco Quitline support options are available either online or over the phone.

Lung cancer screening saves lives

Lung cancer screening finds 80 percent of lung cancer at an early stage when it is more curable. Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) lung cancer screening is covered by most private health insurance plans. Members of South Carolina Healthy Connections Medicaid also are covered for annual LDCT lung cancer screening. Check health insurance coverage details here.

LDCT lung cancer screening is for people who meet all of the following criteria:

• Are 50 to 80 years old

• Have a 20 pack/year or more smoking history

• Currently smoke or quit smoking within the past 15 years

“Most public and private health insurance plans cover diabetes management, LDCT lung cancer screening, and tobacco cessation, giving South Carolinians a better chance for a better life," Daguise said.

Information and resources for preventing and managing diabetes can be found at inittogethersc.org. Learn more about LDCT lung cancer screening coverage by contacting your insurance provider or South Carolina Healthy Connections Medicaid at scdhhs.gov or (888) 549-0820.

