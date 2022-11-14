Global Liquid Hydrogen Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for less oil and diesel dependence and the increasing concern about emission control is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 33.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6 %, Market Trends – The rise in liquid hydrogen application as an energy source for the train. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Liquid Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 50.39 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecasted timeframe, the global market for liquid hydrogen is forecasted to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for less oil and diesel dependency in terms of fuel. The rising government concern regarding environmental pollution and initiatives to reduce the emission level is also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecasted timeline. Furthermore, the increasing application of liquid hydrogen to run trains is expected to further fuel the market growth in the near future. For, instance Germany has introduced the world's first train driven by hydrogen, revealing the beginning of an initiative to counter the role of polluting diesel trains with more expensive yet environmentally friendly technologies.

Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Liquid Hydrogen market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Liquid Hydrogen market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfoliosLiquid Hydrogen industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Liquid Hydrogen market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

Top competitors of the Liquid Hydrogen Market profiled in the report include:

The Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K. K., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde PLC, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Plug Power Inc. among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on the method, the market is expected to lead by the steam reforming segment over the forecast timeline. This method offers a reliable, effective, and widely used hydrogen production process.

Over the forecasted period, the pipeline segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.7%. For the energy supply purpose, the pipeline networks are a convenient way to supply liquid hydrogen.

During the forecasted timeframe, the automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The propulsion of fuel cell vehicles with liquid hydrogen is purely electronic.

In June 2020, Giner ELX, Inc. acquired by Plug Power Inc. The deal will boost the total green hydrogen supply capability of Plug Power and increase the serviceable addressable market of Plug Power, supporting the optimistic green hydrogen targets of the organization to move from low-carbon to zero-carbon hydrogen solutions.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Liquid Hydrogen Market on the basis of method, distribution, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrolysis

Steam Reforming

Coal Gasification

Others

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pipelines

Cryogenic liquid tankers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Chemical

Aerospace

Electronics

Regional Analysis of the Liquid Hydrogen Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Liquid Hydrogen market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Liquid Hydrogen business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Liquid Hydrogen market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Liquid Hydrogen market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

