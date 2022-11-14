Bioremediation Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing government initiatives in liue for environmental protection and increasing industrialization

Bioremediation Market Size – USD 105.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.5%, Market Trends – Increasing development of advanced remediation technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research latest report, titled “Bioremediation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2027,” Rapid growth in the quantity of hazardous wastes and to complement that, remediation of these wastes is becoming a major concern throughout the world. To emphasize on monitoring and tackling the contamination issues to secure the future generations from resource scarcity, governments of the developed as well as the developing economies are analyzing the pros and cons on bioremediation techniques. For instance, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are adopting techniques and taking initiatives to treat explosives-contaminated groundwater with the approach of bioremediation.

In order to break down the explosive contaminants in Washington, the Federal agency is utilizing various types of microorganisms. Increasing rates of industrialization coupled with the population growth across major developing economies are also some of the major factors that are likely to fuel the market across the globe.

Furthermore, growth in the awareness levels regarding the scarcity of natural resources such as oil and water over the coming years; and affordability, safety and the efficiency levels of bioremediation compared to that of conventional technologies are the primary factors accountable for the growth of market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Gaia KlÄ“n, LLC, based out of North Carolina and owned by Delaware, came into an agreement with Capetown based Mavu Bio, to revolutionize the bioremediation industry with top of the line environment friendly products. The R&D is on its breakthrough to a proprietary product containing microorganisms that has natural cleaning capabilities.

Currently, the adoption of the products equipped with in situ bioremediation technology is significantly higher than that of ex situ bioremediation technology because of the economic benefits it has. This trend is expected to continue over the forecasted span. Majority of the extensively deployed in situ bioremediation technologies include natural attenuation, composting, bio slurping and venting, and microbe-assisted phytoremediation.

The increasing number of government initiatives to support the on-going R&D activities by various private and public bodies are anticipated to significantly boost the development of the services associated with the bioremediation market on a global scale. For example, in March 2019, the government of India initiated the Environmental Biotechnology program, which primarily focuses on helping the R&D activities within the bioremediation sphere. Although soil remediation and waste water treatment are anticipated to remain the prominent service types, the rising demand for degradation of dyes from the textile industry is likely to account for the accelerating development of phytoremediation treatment processes.

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the global Bioremediation market, where all of the segments are analysed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets of the global Bioremediation market. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Bioremediation market.

Top Leading Key Players are:

Probiosphere, Sarva Bio Remed, LLC, Altogen Labs, Aquatech International LLC, InSitu Remediation Services Limited, Regenesis, Ivey International, Inc., Drylet LLC, Sumas Remediation Services, Inc., and Xylem, Inc among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Bioremediation Market on the technology, services and region

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Phytoremediation

Biostimulation

Bioaugmentation

Bioreactors

Fungal Remediation

Land-Based Treatments

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soil Remediation

Wastewater Remediation

Oilfield Remediation

Others

Buy the full research report at @

The global Bioremediation Market will be worth USD 334.70 billion by 2027