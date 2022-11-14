With a CAGR of 8.31%, Microarray Market Size Worth USD 8.17 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of breast, ovarian, and other types of cancer is a key factor driving microarray market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.99 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.31%, Market Trends – Rapid advancements in microarray systems and use of microarrays to estimate efficacy of vaccines

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Microarray market and its intensely competitive scenario. The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources.

The global microarray market size was USD 3.99 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Microarray market.

The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Arrayit Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., RayBiotech Life, Inc., Full Moon BioSystems, Inc., and CapitalBio Technology Co., Ltd

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

DNA Microarray

cDNA Microarray

BAC Microarray

SNP Microarray

Oligo Microarray

Protein Microarray

Analytical Protein Microarray

Functional Protein Microarray

Reverse-Phase Protein Microarray

Peptide Microarray

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumables

Software and Services

Instruments

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Disease Diagnosis

Cancer Genome Analysis

Drug Discovery

Genome Sequencing

Expression Analysis

Toxicological Research

Others

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Microarray market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

