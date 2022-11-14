EMU Appears within the Best in the World University Rankings by Subject

The U.K. based Times Higher Education (THE), the publisher of university rankings widely referenced in the world and published in England, announced the world university rankings by subject on Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, at 18:00. According to the said results, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has been ranked 1st in the field of science by a wide margin among universities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the island of Cyprus and Turkey this year, as it did last year. Moving from the 251-300 band to the 201-250 band in the field of Science last year, EMU has succeeded in becoming the only university to be included in the list from the TRNC. In the said field, three universities on the island of Cyprus and 42 universities in the Republic of Turkey have been included in the list. Among the universities of the Republic of Turkey, Düzce University and Fırat University co-shared the second place in the 301-400 band, while Sakarya University took the third place in the 401-500 band.

Another successful achievement of EMU is in the field of Business and Economics. While EMU has become the only university from the TRNC to be included in the list in this field, the university has been ranked second throughout the island of Cyprus and appears in the second band among universities in the Republic of Turkey. Having both appeared in the 176-200 band, Bilkent University and Koç University share the first place in the list, which includes 13 universities from the Republic of Turkey. EMU, which has been listed in the 201-250 band, took the second place, and Sabancı University, which is in the 301-400 band, took the third place. Four universities throughout the island of Cyprus have made it to the list.

In the field of engineering, EMU, having appeared in the 301-400 band last year, succeeded in climbing up to the 251-300 band. Whilst four universities from across the island of Cyprus made it to the list in this area, EMU shared the third place with Bahçeşehir University, Düzce University and Sabancı University among 44 Turkish Republic universities appearing on the list.

Making a statement on the subject, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated that they are proud to see EMU significantly improve its position in different world rankings compared to the previous year. Stating that EMU has proven its quality as a state university in various world rankings, Prof. Dr. Hocanın pointed out that these rankings are clear indicators of success. Underlining that EMU's goal is to always be among the best in the world in rankings as such, Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that they always aim to be the first among universities in the TRNC, throughout the island of Cyprus and the Republic of Turkey. Prof. Dr. Hocanın thanked all EMU staff who contributed to the successful achievements of EMU, one of the leading universities in the TRNC higher education field, both in the world and within the region, and wished them continued success.