Marble market worth USD 15.94 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Easy availability of marble and increasing demand for modern décor are significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 12.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.8%, Market Trend – Rapid urbanization in developing countries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include shift in consumers' lifestyle and heat- and fire-resisting properties of marble. With increasing usage and availability of explosives, coupled with advancements in mechanical systems, marble can be easily given various shapes. This helps in grooming the overall appearance of end-use applications. In the modern age, marble is used for building city halls, religious homes, and buildings.

Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global marble market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global marble market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. marble industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/456

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Hellenic Granite Company, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Polycor Inc., Asian Granito India Limited, Kangli Stone Group, Hilltop Granites, Classic Marble Company, First Marble & Granite, Temmer Group, and Santucci Group

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In February 2020, Fox Marble Holdings Plc announced that it had signed two new agreements for the processing of third-party blocks with Egzoni Sh.p.k. and Skifteri Sh.p.k. Fox Marble Holdings

Based on application, the market has been classified into building & construction, furniture, decorative infrastructure, statues & monuments, and others. The building & construction segment is projected to expand at a rate of 3.1% during the forecast period. Marble has been used for making historic sculptures for ages. Marble is one of the most durable materials, which showcases its durability in the wide-ranging atmospheric changes. Marble is widely used in the construction of flooring, walls, and columns due to its physical properties.

North America is projected to dominate the global marble market during the forecast period. Various uses of marble in building & construction, decorative infrastructure, and furniture industries have boosted the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region in the near future.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Marble market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/456

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global marble market based on application, color, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Furniture

Decorative Infrastructure

Statues & Monuments

Others

Color Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Black

White

Green

Yellow

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/456

Key reasons to buy the Global marble Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global marble market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Marble Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/456

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/robotics-surgical-simulation-systems-market

Predictive And Prescriptive Analytics Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/predictive-and-prescriptive-analytics-market

Industry 4.0 Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industry-4-market

Waterproofing Systems Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproofing-systems-market

Marble Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/marble-market

Mammography Workstations Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammography-workstations-market

Rheology Modifiers Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rheology-modifiers-market

Water Storage Systems Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-storage-systems-market

Target Drones Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/target-drones-market

Liquid Hydrogen Market

http://taca.siam2web.com/change_language.asp?language_id=th&MemberSite_session=site_100782_&link=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Marble Market Size Worth USD 15.94 Billion By 2027