Rain Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 3rd Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”) a late-stage biotechnology company developing precision oncology therapeutics with a lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced that company management will be participating in H.C. Wainwright’s 3rd Annual Precision Oncology Conference on November 14, 2022.



Company management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings, and Avanish Vellanki, CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat on Monday, November 14 at 1:00 PM ET. The webcast of the fireside chat is linked here.

If you would like to request a meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

