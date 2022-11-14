Tacton Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton, manufacturing’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned it as a Leader in its 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for CPQ Application Suites report*.



This is the first time Tacton has been recognized in the Leaders Quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available from the Tacton website here.

The report evaluated 15 different CPQ software vendors and placed Tacton in the Leaders quadrant.

“We believe Tacton has been positioned in the Magic Quadrant™ for multiple years because we are a manufacturing-focused CPQ software provider that is purpose built to meet the unique demands of highly configurable, heavy manufacturing sales and engineering processes,” said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. “We believe our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ is in line with our constant drive to have the most trusted CPQ solution on the market. We’re honored to be placed in the Leaders quadrant and we strive to continue raising the bar for our industry in coming years.”

“For Husky’s digital transformation it’s key to use ‘best of breed solutions that span across all businesses. Tacton is a key element in Husky’s sales process.” – Steffen Bönecke, Director of Global Engineering and Operation Transformation at Husky.

“We have thousands of products and variables to account for that require highly technical calculations. With CPQ our sales teams could interpret the needs of the customer and quickly identify which solutions within our entire product line best met those needs.” – Thomas Bangsgaard Vestergaard, Sales Configuration Project Manager at Plus Pack

“We couldn't have an effective customer journey without Tacton CPQ.” – Anders Carlsson, CIO at SWIFT Home Lifts

“By using Tacton, it’s easier to be a customer and an HMF distributor. It’s easier for us to implement new products and train new salespeople. There are a lot of great benefits.” – Alicia Vivier Brockhoff, Product Manager at HMF Group

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton’s Configure, Price, Quote software is named a Visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites and is recognized for its advanced product configuration and visualization capabilities. Tacton’s founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton is trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo.

