Singing Machine Reports $17.1 Million in Second Quarter Revenue; 23% Increase in Year-to-Date Sales

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its second quarter financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales for the quarter of $17.1 million; fiscal year-to-date revenue of $28.8 million (an increase of 23% over the same period in the prior year).
  • Gross profit increased by approximately $0.6 million to $3.9 million (representing a 23% gross margin) compared to $3.3 million (or 19% gross margin) in the prior year (an overall increase of 4% compared to the prior year same period). The improvement was in part due to lower inbound logistics and transportation expenses.
  • Income from Operations of approximately $0.6 million for the quarter; the Company continues to demonstrate ability to produce profitable quarters.
  • Strengthened balance sheet with a successful $15 million senior secured line of credit refinancing with Fifth Third Bank on October 14, 2022.
  • Fully diluted EPS of $0.08 for the quarter and $0.11 for the year-to-date period.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “This was a very strong quarter for our Company. We are very pleased to share our results of operations, particularly in a challenging overall economic environment.”

“We have aggressively sought to sell product into our best retail partners throughout the year, and that was a key factor for our $17 million in top line sales for the quarter which helped contribute to the 23% growth in year-to-date net sales and almost $29 million in net sales for the fiscal-year-to-date period. We’re proud of these results and our ability to continue to perform and deliver despite some of the overall headwinds facing the retail industry today.”

“More importantly, we were able to accomplish our goal at the beginning of the year which was to improve gross margins by over 400-basis point compared to the same quarter last year. To overcome last year’s supply chain challenges, our team worked hard this year to shift a majority of our business to FOB-China thereby improving the timing and efficiency of shipments to avoid any potential supply-chain disruptions and to ensure our retail customers remained in-stock on key karaoke products.”

“As we enter our holiday quarter, the market remains volatile and challenging with generally elevated levels of inventory present throughout the entire consumer products market. However, through our long-standing partnerships at retail and our commitment to innovation, we firmly believe we are well-positioned to remain the market leader today and well into the future.”

“We continue to look for and invest into new serviceable markets and business verticals within the karaoke category that are currently untapped in the U.S. market. We believe there are a number of significant growth opportunities where we can be very competitive while driving new sales growth at compelling margins,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, November 14, 2021, beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial (800) 343-4849 and use conference ID: MICS.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30, 2022     March 31, 2022  
    (unaudited)        
Assets            
Current Assets                
Cash   $ 2,978,683     $ 2,290,483  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $277,953 and $122,550, respectively     10,640,685       2,785,038  
Due from Crestmark Bank     1,076,988       100,822  
Accounts receivable related party - Stingray Group, Inc.     81,665       152,212  
Inventories, net     16,022,436       14,161,636  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     158,238       344,409  
Deferred financing costs     -       7,813  
Total Current Assets     30,958,695       19,842,413  
                 
Property and equipment, net     532,505       565,094  
Deferred tax assets     812,478       892,559  
Operating Leases - right of use assets     862,279       1,279,347  
Other non-current assets     193,841       86,441  
Total Assets   $ 33,359,798     $ 22,665,854  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 10,133,744     $ 5,391,265  
Accrued expenses     2,544,287       1,732,355  
Revolving line of credit - Iron Horse Credit     2,500,000       2,500,000  
Refunds due to customers     93,925       97,968  
Reserve for sales returns     1,690,606       990,000  
Current portion of finance leases     7,988       7,605  
Current portion of installment notes     77,479       74,300  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     848,723       876,259  
Subordinated note payable - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd.     352,659       352,659  
Total Current Liabilities     18,249,411       12,022,411  
                 
Finance leases, net of current portion     6,528       10,620  
Installment notes, net of current portion     99,098       138,649  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     60,374       457,750  
Total Liabilities     18,415,411       12,629,430  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Shareholders’ Equity                
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock $0.01 par value;100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,108,814 and 1,221,209 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     31,088       12,212  
Additional paid-in capital     29,511,317       24,902,694  
Accumulated deficit     (14,598,018 )     (14,878,482 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     14,944,387       10,036,424  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 33,359,798     $ 22,665,854  


The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
    September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		    September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		 
Net Sales   $ 17,113,636     $ 17,368,973     $ 28,805,690     $ 23,434,623  
                                 
Cost of Goods Sold     13,149,667       14,041,669       21,661,191       18,529,449  
                                 
Gross Profit     3,963,969       3,327,304       7,144,499       4,905,174  
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Selling expenses     899,590       733,485       1,504,787       1,311,467  
General and administrative expenses     2,417,405       1,776,997       4,787,829       3,198,349  
Depreciation     62,323       66,809       120,390       135,080  
Total Operating Expenses     3,379,318       2,577,291       6,413,006       4,644,896  
                                 
Income from Operations     584,651       750,013       731,493       260,278  
                                 
Other (Expenses) Income                                
Gain - related party     -       -       -       11,236  
Gain from Payroll Protection Plan loan forgiveness     -       -       -       448,242  
Gain from settlement of accounts payable     -       236,472       -       236,472  
Interest expense     (185,827 )     (110,864 )     (345,940 )     (210,393 )
Finance costs     -       (9,375 )     (7,813 )     (26,297 )
Total Other (Expenses) Income, net     (185,827 )     116,233       (353,753 )     459,260  
                                 
Income Before Income Tax Provision     398,824       866,246       377,740       719,538  
                                 
Income Tax Provision     (102,357 )     (173,873 )     (97,276 )     (145,778 )
                                 
Net Income   $ 296,467     $ 692,373     $ 280,464     $ 573,760  
                                 
Net Income per Common Share                                
Basic   $ 0.10     $ 0.43     $ 0.11     $ 0.40  
Diluted   $ 0.08     $ 0.43     $ 0.09     $ 0.39  
                                 
Weighted Average Common and Common                                
Equivalent Shares:                                
Basic     3,071,131       1,593,929       2,484,660       1,448,603  
Diluted     3,610,188       1,605,134       2,961,631       1,460,967  


The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

    For the Six Months Ended  
    September 30, 2022     September 30, 2021  
             
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net Income   $ 280,464     $ 573,760  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation     120,390       135,080  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     7,813       26,297  
Change in inventory reserve     (93,447 )     53,890  
Change in allowance for bad debts     155,403       118,321  
Loss from disposal of property and equipment     -       4,394  
Stock based compensation     231,213       34,727  
Change in net deferred tax assets     80,081       145,778  
Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness     -       (448,242 )
Gain - related party     -       (11,236 )
Gain from extinguishment of accounts payable     -       (236,472 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (8,011,050 )     (9,409,973 )
Due from Crestmark Bank     (976,166 )     4,557,120  
Accounts receivable - related parties     70,547       (70,880 )
Inventories     (1,767,353 )     (13,721,821 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     186,171       23,155  
Other non-current assets     (107,400 )     50,262  
Accounts payable     4,742,479       16,409,171  
Accrued expenses     811,932       381,213  
Customer deposits     -       (53,249 )
Refunds due to customers     (4,043 )     (46,686 )
Reserve for sales returns     700,606       903,731  
Operating lease liabilities, net of operating leases - right of use assets     (7,844 )     5,655  
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,580,204 )     (576,005 )
Cash flows from investing activities                
Purchase of property and equipment     (87,801 )     (77,599 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (87,801 )     (77,599 )
Cash flows from financing activities                
Proceeds from Issuance of stock - net of transaction expenses     3,362,750       9,000,580  
Payment of redemption and retirement of treasury stock     -       (7,162,452 )
Net proceeds from revolving lines of credit     -       1,977,006  
Payment of deferred financing charges     -       (37,501 )
Payments on installment notes     (36,372 )     (33,451 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     -       4,800  
Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants     168,334       -  
Proceeds from exercise of common warrants     865,202       -  
Payment on subordinated note payable             (150,000 )
Payments on finance leases     (3,709 )     (4,440 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     4,356,205       3,594,542  
Net change in cash     688,200       2,940,938  
                 
Cash at beginning of year     2,290,483       396,579  
Cash at end of period   $ 2,978,683     $ 3,337,517  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ 331,225     $ 249,734  
Equipment purchased under capital lease   $ -     $ 23,651  
Issuance of common stock and warrants for stock issuance expenses   $ -     $ 547,838  
Operating leases - right of use assets and lease liabilities at inception of lease   $ -     $ 16,364  

 


You just read:

Singing Machine Reports $17.1 Million in Second Quarter Revenue; 23% Increase in Year-to-Date Sales

