Battery Management System Market Trends And Opportunity, Latest Research Report Covering Major Players –Emergen Research

Rapid advancements and innovation in battery management system technologies and increasing need for battery monitoring in modern renewable energy systems

Battery Management System Market Size – USD 7.43 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for wireless battery management systems from Europe” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battery Management System (BMS) Market size was USD 7.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing advancements in battery management system technologies and rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. A battery pack is an assembly of battery cells under the control of BMS, which monitors battery, provides battery protection, estimates battery’s operational state, optimizes battery performance, and reports operational status to external devices. Rechargeable batteries are controlled by BMS, which makes sure they function effectively and securely. The circuit board of a BMS, which contains a number of electronic components, helps to raise e battery pack's ambient temperature. Heat management is a crucial component for maintaining vehicle safety because entire mechanism operates in a small space.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The nickel battery segment is expected to register a significant revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Nickel battery produces high peak power, has greater specific energy with less hazardous metals, less impact on memory, is eco-friendly, and has a nice deep discharge.

The Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Battery systems are used in grid power to provide backup and protect against grid power fluctuations. These systems have applications in cell phone towers, A/C power substations, internet infrastructure tools, aviation ground support systems, tower communications, weather stations, and distributed energy resources.

The Europe market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising demand for advanced BMS for electric cars and bikes, which is driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Leclanché SA, Nuvation, Eberspächer, Analog Devices, Inc., BMS PowerSafe, Johnson Matthey, Epec, LLC., Elithion, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Exponential Power, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Emergen Research has segmented the global battery management system market based on battery type, topology, end-use, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Lead-Acid Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Nickel Battery

Others

Topology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Centralized

Distributed

Modular

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Automotive

E-Bikes

Electric Vehicles

Autonomous Guided Vehicles

Telecommunications

Military

Renewable Energy Systems

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Others

