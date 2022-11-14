Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,317 in the last 365 days.

Hour Loop Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Demonstrates Strong Execution Despite Challenging Macroeconomic Environment and Unfavorable e-Commerce Environment

Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance Range of $91 million to $100 million

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2022:

  • Total revenues increased 68.4% and 18.6% to $17.6 million, compared to $10.4 million in the year-ago period and $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, respectively.
  • Net income totaled $0.15 million, compared to $0.30 million in the year-ago period and net loss of $0.31 million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $14.5 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities $1.6 million in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to report our strong third quarter results, in which we saw accelerated revenue growth and a return to profitability,” said Sam Lai, CEO of Hour Loop, “We take the long term view on growth, which is why we strategically front loaded our investment in the first half of the year. Our headcount grew from 67 to 191 and our inventories grew from $7 million to $21 million. This put tremendous pressure on our bottom line in a very challenging year for e-commerce. Nevertheless, we executed well and continue to position the business for long-term growth and value creation.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were $17.6 million compared to $10.4 million in the year-ago period and $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The increase was primarily due to continued growth and maturity in our operating model, despite a continuation in overall e-commerce traffic slowdown.

Gross profit percentage increased 1.58% to 54.43%, compared to 52.85% of total revenues in the comparable period a year ago but decreased from 56.46% for the second quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was a function of our aggressive growth initiatives and a heightened inflationary environment causing higher cost of goods sold, increased FBA fees, and strong competition.

Operating expenses increased 78.8% to $9.5 million compared to $5.3 million in the year- ago period. This was a function of increased platform fees paid to Amazon, and a significant increase in our labor force.

Net income in the third quarter was $0.15 million, or $0.005 per diluted share, compared to $0.30 million, or $0.009 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period. The decrease was driven by increased costs and expenses as a result of the reasons mentioned above. Nevertheless, the Company was able to quickly bounce back to profitability after net loss for consecutive two quarters.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $1.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $10.6 million as of December 31, 2021. This decrease was driven by the growth of inventory and labor force.

Inventories as of September 30, 2022, were $21.4 million compared to $7.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company intentionally invested heavily in inventories for strategic reasons.

Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2022, the Company is raising its guidance for gross revenue to be in the range of $91 million to $100 million, representing 36% to 50% year-over-year growth.

About Hour Loop, Inc.
Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. The Company expanded its operations to www.walmart.com in October 2020. To date, the Company has generated practically all of its revenue as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and Walmart. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics. The Company's primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists the Company in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" including with respect to the Company's business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Finance Department
finance@hourloop.com


HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of Sep 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
      (unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,704,106     $ 10,592,572  
Accounts receivable, net     263,425       125,991  
Inventory, net     21,358,386       7,041,864  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     856,543       965,298  
Total current assets     24,182,460       18,725,725  
                 
Property and equipment, net     238,403       15,667  
Deferred tax assets     312,197       45,488  
Right-of-use lease assets     518,575       30,111  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 25,251,635     $ 18,816,991  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Short-term debt   $ 630,915     $ -  
Accounts payable     11,013,769       9,539,258  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     1,129,555       1,282,161  
Due to related parties     4,316,211       5,214,794  
Income taxes payable     126,333       126,333  
Current operating lease liabilities     372,579       -  
Total current liabilities     17,589,362       16,162,546  
                 
Non-current liabilities                
Long-term operating lease liabilities     151,314       -  
Total liabilities     17,740,676       16,162,546  
Commitments and contingencies             -  
                 
Stockholders’ equity                
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021     -       -  
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,047,828 and 33,300,000 shares issued and outstanding   as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     3,505       3,330  
Additional paid-in capital     5,660,321       4,291  
Retained earnings     1,846,605       2,654,695  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     528       (7,871 )
Total stockholders’ equity     7,510,959       2,654,445  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 25,251,635     $ 18,816,991  

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Periods Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
                         
Revenues, net   $ 17,556,053     $ 10,425,111     $ 44,710,554     $ 31,391,254  
Cost of revenues     (7,999,769 )     (4,915,116 )     (20,340,948 )     (13,855,109 )
                                 
Gross profit     9,556,284       5,509,995       24,369,606       17,536,145  
                                 
Operating expenses                                
Selling and marketing     7,779,145       4,427,774       19,785,872       13,058,566  
General and administrative     1,740,427       896,993       5,692,033       2,359,500  
Total operating expenses     9,519,572       5,324,767       25,477,905       15,418,066  
                                 
Income (loss) from operations     36,712       185,228       (1,108,299 )     2,118,079  
                                 
Other (expenses) income                                
Other expense     (6,651 )     (877 )     (16,045 )     (5,501 )
Interest expense     (22,876 )     (20,005 )     (127,001 )     (30,333 )
Other income     155,983       106,990       176,676       161,494  
Total other income (expenses), net     126,456       86,108       33,630       125,660  
                                 
Income (loss) before income taxes     163,168       271,336       (1,074,669 )     2,243,739  
Income tax (expense) benefit     (12,963 )     24,770       266,579       24,770  
                                 
Net income (loss)     150,205       296,106       (808,090 )     2,268,509  
                                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)                                
Foreign currency translation adjustments     12,441       (6,750 )     8,399       (6,301 )
                                 
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ 162,646     $ 289,356     $ (799,691 )     2,262,208  
                                 
Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ (0.02 )     0.07  
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding     33,300,058       33,300,000       34,973,580       33,300,000  

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2022     2021  
             
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net (loss) income   $ (808,090 )   $ 2,268,509  
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation expenses     39,993       -  
Noncash lease expenses     212,126       52,668  
Distribution to director and supervisor     76,013       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (137,434 )     68,422  
Inventory     (14,316,522 )     (1,146,755 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (734,121 )     (167,231 )
Accounts payable     1,474,511       1,132,211  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     (152,606 )     (598,828 )
Operating lease liabilities     (179,701 )     (34,532 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (14,525,831 )     1,574,464  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (268,342 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities     (268,342 )     -  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Net advances from related parties     (898,583 )     67,291  
Capital contribution     -       2,800  
Distribution to stockholders     -       (2,132,000 )
Issuance of shares     5,580,192       -  
Prepaid expenses     576,168       -  
Net change in line of credit     630,915       (27,012 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     5,888,692       (2,088,921 )
                 
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates     17,015       (134 )
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (8,888,466 )     (514,591 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     10,592,572       4,968,064  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   $ 1,704,106     $ 4,453,473  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ -     $ -  
Cash paid for income tax   $ -     $ -  
Noncash investing and financing activities:                
Right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized   $ 688,440     $ -  
Noncash distribution to stockholders   $ 76,013     $ -  

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Hour Loop Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.