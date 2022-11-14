Shift5 Announces Brand Evolution Amid Rapid Growth

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the onboard operational technology (OT) data and cybersecurity company for planes, trains, and tanks, today announced updates to its brand that includes an updated logo, refreshed visual identity, and an updated website.





“Over the past twelve months, Shift5 sprinted into a new phase of business marked by rapid growth. The company, our mission, and our team have matured, and new opportunities for the business have emerged,” said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. “Such changes needed to be reflected in our brand to better project our identity and our future. The evolved look and feel of Shift5 reflects the magnitude of the problem we are solving and the transformational opportunities we unlock for customers through onboard OT data.”





Shift5 is building a smarter, safer, and more secure world by creating resilient and mission-ready fleets. The company built an entirely new model that brings order to the complexity of onboard data flowing from planes, trains, tanks, and weapon systems. The Shift5 platform captures and analyzes real-time serial bus data, revealing the critical operational and cybersecurity insights needed to move from data to decisions quickly and confidently. These insights give operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams real-time alerting, historical trends, and new perspectives beyond the limits of log files and traditional dashboards. With the Shift5 platform, teams can assure availability, readiness, and resilience of their fleets by solving operational problems and staying ahead of cybersecurity risks.





Inspired by the company’s successes in the defense, commercial aviation, and rail markets, Shift5’s brand refresh includes a new visual and verbal identity, a new logo, and a refreshed website. Most recently, Shif5 announced its Series B round of funding led by Insight Partners, and welcomed AEI HorizonX, AE Industrial Partners’ venture capital group formed in partnership with The Boeing Company, as a Series B investor. The company brought in its inaugural Chief Financial Officer and Chief Research Officer, announced its multiple-award, IDIQ contract for U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), and its contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to monitor weapon system cyber health aboard operational aircraft.





About Shift5

Shift5 is the onboard OT data and cybersecurity company for planes, trains, and tanks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the readiness and availability of today’s planes, trains, tanks, and weapons systems and tomorrow’s next-generation vehicles. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.

