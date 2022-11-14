Industry 4.0 Market Size Will Attain USD 240.55 Billion by 2027 growing at 16.3 % CAGR - Exclusive Report

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 71.63 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.3%, Market Trends –Proliferation of Internet in industrial applications

Growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation costs in industries is are significant factors influencing market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industry 4.0 market is projected to reach a market size of USD 240.55 Billion by 2027 at a rapid and steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Projected steady growth of the global industry 4.0 market can be attributed to growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation cost. Industry 4.0 enables increased operational efficiency and self-managing production methods, thus enabling humans, equipment, machines, and logistics and supply chain management systems to be interconnected and collaborate. Information and communication technology, which is an integral part of industry 4.0, uses multiple network components and communication protocols for centralized machine supervision and semi-automated/automated decision making, resulting in decreased downtime. Also, industry 4.0 allows for automatic process tracking and tracing and faster batch changeovers leading to improved productivity.

Additionally, researchers have closely examined the significant changes in the market following the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest report examining the economic situation of the industry 4.0 industry after the current pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed various aspects of the global industry 4.0 market scenario. The latest report provides a comprehensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market, helping readers to know about the significant impact of the outbreak on the current and future scenarios of this business.

Key Highlights of Report

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) uses smart sensors and actuators for improvement of industrial and manufacturing processes. The key advantage of IIoT is that it enables automation of production processes and thus optimizes operating efficiency. According to a study, automation results using IIoT indicate around 30.0% increase in productivity.

Industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical sector helps in the improvement of product quality and productivity, thereby resulting in increased profitability. Also, industry 4.0 makes pharmaceutical production more well-organized and safer. Pharma 4.0, based on industry 4.0, enables systematic automated processes to run by a unified manufacturing control strategy.

The industry 4.0 market in the Asia Pacific dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share contribution to the global market in 2019. This high revenue growth can be attributed to robust presence of leading manufacturing companies in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. Also, increasing use of IoT, robotics, AI, and additive manufacturing in industries in the region are among other factors driving market growth.

In September 2019, the Factory Automation EMEA division of Mitsubishi Electric entered into a partnership with software developer ‘CONTACT’, to provide customized smart manufacturing solutions using digital twin technology.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Industry 4.0 market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Industry 4.0 industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Industry 4.0 market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industry 4.0 market in terms of technology, industry vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

3D Printing

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Blockchain

Industrial Robotics

Digital Twin

Industrial Metrology

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Chemical

Transportation

Pharmaceutical

Metals

Consumer Electronics

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global industry 4.0 market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the industry 4.0 market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global industry 4.0 market.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Industry 4.0 market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

