ABSTRAX and The Peak Beyond Debut First-of-Its-Kind Interactive Smart Display to Showcase Terpenes at MJBizCon

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABSTRAX, a world-leading producer of cannabis and botanically derived terpenes, has partnered with The Peak Beyond to leverage a first-of-its-kind interactive trade show display to be debuted at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas from November 15-18.

"We're going to bring terpenes to life like never before, thanks to The Peak Beyond's interactive retail displays," said Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of ABSTRAX. "Imagine walking up to our booth, picking up one of our Native Series terpene bottles and everything you'd ever want to know about it pops up on a digital screen — all of its nuances, best usage, cost, and more."

The Peak Beyond's commitment to helping brands better understand their customers and deliver unforgettable shopping experiences has led its technologies to be a centerpiece in cannabis dispensaries throughout the United States. Its Smart Shopping and Interactive Merchandising Displays are paired with accompanying software to provide both product and consumer behavioral data. When a shopper picks up a product that is synced with a display, its built-in screen intuitively reacts and offers all the relevant product information needed to make an educated buying decision.

"Prior to our partnership with The Peak Beyond, we found it challenging in a trade show setting to fully express the power of our groundbreaking terpene formulations," said Koby. "We used to ask ourselves how we can effectively showcase a blend's flavor, aroma, plant structure, dominant terpenes, and more in an efficient way that makes sense — and we've finally found our answer."

In addition to serving as an educational tool, The Peak Beyond's technologies will help ABSTRAX accommodate large crowds at MJBizCon and other trade shows. Customers will be invited to interact freely with the display and even make purchases without assistance.

"This partnership with ABSTRAX pays witness to two leading innovation-focused companies combining forces to make the product education process more seamless," says Jen Dye, COO and Co-Founder of The Peak Beyond. "Both companies care deeply about transparency, empowering the consumer, and projecting the industry forward in a positive direction."

ABSTRAX and The Peak Beyond invite MJBizCon attendees to visit booth 7843 on the second floor to experience the first of its kind displays.

For more information, visit ABSTRAXTech.com and http://www.thepeakbeyond.com.

About ABSTRAX

Leveraging its proven background in cannabis and hops research, ABSTRAX is the leader in the research, development, and production of botanically-derived cannabis and hop-inspired terpenes that create unforgettable and consistent sensorial experiences. Headquartered in California, the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art type 7 licensed research and manufacturing laboratories where its award-winning product developers and scientists leverage the most advanced strain and hop analysis technology to extract and study aroma compounds via three-dimensional analysis, allowing for each and every compound within a plant to be named and studied. The company has partnered with many of the best cultivators and brewers to study their cannabis and hops profiles and create the world's most advanced terpene formulations. As a result of its efforts, ABSTRAX offers the largest terpene catalog of the most popular strains - botanically-derived terpene blends and isolates native to cannabis. These ingredients, also known as functional flavors and aromas, are used in vapes, concentrates, edibles, beer, essential oils, fragrances, cosmetics, topicals, tinctures, alcohol, food and beverage, personal care, and more. The company works with internationally recognized brands and provides unparalleled cannabis research, innovation, and custom formulations to create products that engage and thrill consumers. ABSTRAX also devotes significant resources to developing the highest terpene standards and best practices in the industry. The company has developed a robust quality management system including Gas Chromatography analysis and molecular distillation of natural ingredients to achieve the highest purity standards. Investigating and ensuring that ingredients used in its own products, and products within its industry, are safe for consumption. The terpene industry is a rapidly growing segment of the global flavor and fragrance market, which is expected to grow to $35 billion by 2024. This market segment includes the cannabis, CBD, skincare, cosmetics, health and wellness, food and beverage industries. For more information, visit AbstraxTech.com.

About The Peak Beyond:

The Peak Beyond develops custom interactive software that creates phygital interactive shopping experiences in retail environments. Based in Northern California, The Peak Beyond technology is revolutionizing the cannabis shopping experience nationwide. By inviting customers to pick up a product, place it on a display screen, and learn about the product and brand before completing a sale, consumer education at the point of sale becomes the most powerful tool available to in-person shopping and education. Brands use The Peak Beyond smart displays to stand out in a crowded marketplace, increasing sales and building customer loyalty. Dispensaries utilize The Peak Beyond technology to educate consumers and staff, streamline operations and promote featured products. The Peak Beyond Smart Store™ technology offers robust data collection functionality to optimize business strategy. For more information visit http://www.thepeakbeyond.com.

