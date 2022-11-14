New Book: Interior Motives: Designing a Career with Passion

This new biographical, how-to book by a professional interior designer and educator shows creative individuals how to remake their life and career in a post-covid economy

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As millions of Americans struggle to remake their lives and their homes, a new book by Debbe Daley charts a path of creativity in a new and changing economy.

Interior designer, columnist, and educator Debbe Daley has published the auto-biographical Interior Motives: Designing a Career with Passion through FORBES/Advantage Books.

Interior Motives is how to book for a changing world. It is the inspirational story of Debbe's journey and how she overcame the personal challenges in her life to rekindle her creative spark and confront the issues that so many face today. This syncs because more people are staying home, working from home - and redesigning their home - the preference sunrise for Debbe.

Debbe writes, "I wrote this book to teach women how to find their creative voice and begin a new career as an interior designer, as told through my life story and experiences."

Those experiences come as 4.5 million new American Businesses applied for federal tax-identification numbers from January through October of 2021, a 56 percent surge from the same period in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And about 380 out of every 100,000 adults became new entrepreneurs each month, according to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In her 35 years as an interior designer, Debbe has taken on many challenges. She began her career in corporate America, sewing window treatments in the evenings after working all day in the office. She took classes at night and worked in the wallpaper, furniture, and flooring industries to further her education. In 1992, following a divorce, she left the corporate world to open her interior design firm and build a better life for herself and her daughter.

She built her design business by working intimately with clients to achieve a look that matches their personalities. As her reputation as a designer grew, she met the publisher of the Newspaper, The Lowell Sun, at a business event. That meeting became a 10-year run as a weekly columnist. This led to Debbe becoming a regular blogger for the HuffPost, writing about overcoming the struggles of being a single mom how owned a small business, and living a creative life as an interior designer. Her writing career landed her a weekly radio show where she shares design tips, styles, and trends.

Interior Motives: Designing a Career With Passion is Debbe's first book. It is an inspirational and deeply personal look at her career and the challenges she faced as a single mother and woman starting her own design firm. Through her experiences, she has set out to inspire women considering a second career in interior design.

In its pages, readers will learn how to examine early passions and use them as a guide to identifying what they love doing and the steps to take to make it a reality. Interior Motives is a fascinating guide to starting and growing a design business from the perspective of someone who has overcome personal challenges to survive and thrive in a competitive industry for more than thirty-five years. The book helps the reader identify what drives your creativity to visualize opportunities and manage risk.

