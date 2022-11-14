Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies (OTTC) and Upstate Fiber Networks (UFN) donate a portion of October sales to Visions of Hope for Breast Cancer Awareness

Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Companies (OTTC) and Upstate Fiber Networks (UFN), a GoNetspeed company, "went pink" to raise awareness for breast cancer detection and prevention, pledging a portion of each sale made in October to support Visions of Hope Breast Cancer Survivors, a community network located throughout the tri-county area of Ontario, Wayne, and Seneca Counties.

PHELPS, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Companies (OTTC) and Upstate Fiber Networks (UFN), a GoNetspeed company, "went pink" to raise awareness for breast cancer detection and prevention, pledging a portion of each sale made in October to support Visions of Hope Breast Cancer Survivors, a community network located throughout the tri-county area of Ontario, Wayne, and Seneca Counties.

This awareness initiative is a longstanding tradition for OTTC and UFN, local high-speed fiber internet providers rapidly expanding throughout the Finger Lakes. During the month of October, employees of both companies wore pink shirts when working throughout local communities, coordinated alongside an awareness-building social media campaign.

"Coming together as an organization to raise breast cancer awareness within our community is so important to us," said Paul Griswold, SVP of Global Marketing and GM of NY Operations. "As a local five-generation business, we are honored to support this amazing community network of women who are actively supporting breast cancer survivors and their families."

Started in 1998, Visions of Hope is a community network of 80+ breast cancer survivors who promote early breast cancer detection and mammography while serving as a resource for groups interested in speakers focusing on breast cancer education and support. The network also honors women in the tri-county area who are at least 2 years post diagnosis, and while battling their own illness, took the time to help others and advocate for early detection. A digital display of these honorees is located at the Clifton Spring Hospital & Clinic.

"We would like to thank OTTC, UFN, and now GoNetspeed, for their continued support to the Visions of Hope Breast Cancer Survivors," said Mary Freida, a network representative. "Their support helps to bring awareness for early breast cancer detection and shows that they are committed to supporting our community. We are so grateful for all that they do."

A donation from OTTC and UFN will be made to the Visions of Hope Fund, established at the Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic Foundation, to support the network's events and outreach.

"We are thrilled to have organizations like OTTC and UFN in our community support and raise awareness for the important work the Visions of Hope Breast Cancer Survivors are doing. Over the years, we have built a close relationship with not only the Visions of Hope volunteers, but the people who have come to the Lipson Cancer Center at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic for support and treatment," said Chelsea DeBoover, Development Associate, Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic Foundation. "We are honored to be the home of the Visions of Hope honoree display and the fund that supports their work."

About OTTC & UFN:

OTTC provides fiber internet and phone services to residents and businesses in Clifton Springs, Phelps, Trumansburg, Romulus, Interlaken, and Ovid. To check availability of OTTC serviceable areas and areas soon to be in service, visit: ottctel.com. UFN provides high-speed fiber internet and phone services to residents and businesses throughout the Finger Lakes Region. To check availability of UFN serviceable areas and areas soon to be in service, visit http://www.upstatefibernetworks.com.

Media Contact

Clay Bailey, Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies, 1 (585) 794-6112, clay.bailey@gonetspeed.com

SOURCE Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies